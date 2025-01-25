Ethan Conn Named 2024 New Mexico HS Football Receiver of the Year

NMPreps is proud to announce Ethan Conn, senior wide receiver from Artesia High School, as the 2024 New Mexico High School Football Receiver of the Year. Conn’s exceptional playmaking abilities and consistent performances helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class 5A state championship game, making him a standout in New Mexico high school football this season.

Conn finished the year with an impressive 1,225 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns, solidifying his reputation as one of the premier offensive threats in the state. His ability to come through in clutch moments made him an integral part of Artesia’s explosive offense and their deep playoff run. Conn claimed an overwhelming 61% of the votes, earning the award by a wide margin and cementing his legacy as one of the top receivers in New Mexico for the Class of 2025.

Runner-Ups Jordan Lucas, Centennial High School: Lucas, a versatile all-purpose player, finished second in the voting after tallying over 1,200 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to make plays both as a receiver and a rusher for the Hawks. Breylon Williams, Hope Christian High School: Williams, who recorded 1,510 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, took third place. His production and consistency made him a key contributor for Hope Christian. Congratulations to Ethan Conn and all the finalists for an incredible season! Stay tuned to NMPreps for more postseason honors and updates.

