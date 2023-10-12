Joshua J. Grine, the publisher of NMPreps, offers his selections, and the staff unveils their game predictions for tonight's lineup of matches.

In this district opener between the Goddard Rockets and the Mayfield Trojans, several factors come into play when predicting the winner.

Goddard Rockets (5-2):

The Rockets are entering this game with a solid 5-2 record, rebounding well after a surprising loss to Piedra Vista. Their back-to-back wins indicate that they have managed to address any early-season issues and are hitting their stride. Running backs Xavier Perez and Jon Silva have been a dynamic duo in the backfield, providing offensive firepower, and the efficient game management by quarterback Dominic Ramirez adds stability to the team. The senior leadership of Aiden Martin as the center is crucial in guiding the offensive line, ensuring protection and creating opportunities for the offense.

Mayfield Trojans (4-3):

The Mayfield Trojans, with a record of 4-3, have shown their ability to compete this season. However, they have experienced both wins and losses, indicating some inconsistency. While the Trojans may have had a strong showing in some games, they have struggled in others.

Grine's Pick: Goddard

Considering the Rockets' recent momentum and their strong offensive duo of Xavier Perez and Jon Silva, along with a well-managed game by Dominic Ramirez, they have the edge in this district opener. Moreover, the guidance and leadership of senior center Aiden Martin provide additional support. While the Trojans are undoubtedly a capable team, the Rockets' more consistent performance and recent success make them the favored team in this matchup.

Prediction: Goddard Rockets win the game, 34-20.