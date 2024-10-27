New Mexico High School Football: Week 10 Recap

Week 10 of New Mexico high school football delivered intense matchups and key results as teams battled for playoff positioning and district titles in the state’s largest classification, 6A. Here’s a comprehensive recap of the notable games, key wins, and the most impactful takeaways from each district.
District 1-6A Recap: Cleveland Dominates, Rio Rancho Secures Key Win
Key Takeaway: Cleveland is emerging as a powerhouse in District 1-6A, creating a significant divide by dominating 4th-ranked Volcano Vista 38-3. Meanwhile, Rio Rancho's crucial victory over Farmington boosts their playoff positioning. Additionally, Piedra Vista snapped their 7-game losing streak with a win over Cibola.