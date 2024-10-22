New Mexico High School Football Top Player Performances from Week Nine

In a thrilling Week Nine of New Mexico high school football, standout players delivered impressive performances that shaped the outcomes of their games and highlighted their teams' strengths.#nmpreps

DEXTER

The Demons cruised to a 38-2 win over Hot Springs, powered by their dominant rushing attack. Omar Loya (2025) led the way with 168 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns, while Garet Gonzalez (2026) added 156 rushing yards. Quarterback CJ Granados (2027) contributed 89 passing yards and a touchdown. On defense, Rigo Regalado (2027) and Diego Munoz (2024) each tallied 9 total tackles, with Munoz recording 2 tackles for loss. Wyatt Sena (2025) added 6 tackles. The defense also had a remarkable 11 sacks, with contributions from Garet Gonzalez (2026), Fernando Prieto (2027), Ivandre Aguilar (2024), Wyatt Sena (2025), Rigo Regalado (2027) with 3 sacks, Jason Richards (2024), Tayon Rajah (2024), Angel Jimenez (2025), and Cristian Baca (2024), each adding one.

POJOAQUE VALLEY

For the Elks, Jonah Villegas had 8 carries for 149 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, while D'Marcus Rodriguez added 75 yards and a touchdown on 5 carries. Quarterback Josh Gonzales contributed with 96 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, leading the team to victory in their Week 9 matchup.

For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story





ROSWELL

In the matchup against Artesia, Xai Carrasco showcased his versatility with an impressive performance. On defense, he recorded five tackles, one interception, and one tackle for a loss. Offensively, he rushed for 88 yards on 10 carries, scoring four touchdowns and adding one two-point conversion. Additionally, he contributes as the punter for Roswell High School.

SILVER

In a much-needed win, the Silver Colts defeated Albuquerque Academy, 22-9. Quarterback Josiah Madrid (2026) threw for 169 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Mekhi Grant (2024) was a standout receiver, catching 5 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, while Angel Chacon (2024) added 2 receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, the team totaled 164 rushing yards on 37 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Mekhi Grant (2024) led the rushing attack with 67 yards on 15 carries, while Urijah Arrey (2026) contributed 66 yards on 13 carries.

ST. PIUS X

Quarterback Isaiah Carpenter (2027) delivered a standout performance in their district win over Chaparral, completing 20 of 25 passes for 360 yards and 4 touchdowns. Hershul Olloway Jr. contributed 128 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, continuing his impressive season. Logan Underwood (2026) and Cayl Cox-Liggins (2027) both surpassed 100 receiving yards, with Underwood recording 175 yards and 2 touchdowns and Cox-Liggins adding 126 yards and 2 touchdowns. On defense, Michael Deller (2025) led with 11 total tackles, including 3 tackles for loss. Joaquin Aragon (2027) contributed 9 tackles, Kolbe Padilla (2026) added 7 tackles and an interception returned for 15 yards, while Jonathan Cappon (2025) recorded a sack.

For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story





VALLEY

Valley showcased a two-quarterback system in their win over Del Norte, with Julian Butkivich (Class of 2025) and Jose Jaramillo (Class of 2026) both delivering strong performances. Butkivich completed 5 of 8 passes for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Jaramillo also went 5 for 8, throwing for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns. Chris Melendez (Class of 2025) was a standout, amassing 153 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. On defense, Chris Powell (Class of 2025) led with 8 total tackles (7 solo), and Zachary Perez (Class of 2027) contributed on both sides of the ball, finishing with 6 tackles and adding 44 rushing yards along with a rushing touchdown.

VOLCANO VISTA

Mason Gurule (2025) led the Volcano Vista Hawks to victory over Rio Rancho, rushing for 151 yards and scoring 3 touchdowns. On defense, Mario McNeely (2025) contributed with 7 total tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, while Thomas Pettus (2025) added 6 total tackles and also recorded a tackle for loss. Mikey Longo (2025) had 5 solo tackles, and Hudson Brown (2025) made a key defensive play with an interception, returning it for 22 yards.

More

Submit Stats

Each week you can submit stats and information to NMPreps publisher Joshua Grine, 505-414-4313 or grinejosh@yahoo.com