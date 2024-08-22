Week 1 of the New Mexico high school football season is here, and the excitement is palpable as teams across the state prepare to kick off their 2024 campaigns. With a mix of seasoned contenders and emerging programs ready to make their mark, this opening week promises thrilling matchups, unexpected twists, and the first glimpses of what could be an unforgettable season. From powerhouse clashes to potential upsets, we've got all the key games covered, along with expert predictions to set the stage for a weekend full of high-stakes gridiron action.