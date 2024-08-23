PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SVFI1SkRROFJYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVJUUjVKRFE4UlgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

New Mexico High School Football: Thursday Night Recap

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

Thursday night marked the thrilling kickoff of high school football across New Mexico, setting the stage for an action-packed season. From unexpected upsets to dominant performances, the night was filled with standout moments that left fans buzzing. #nmpreps

Piedra Vista 28, Sandia 7 - Final

Sandia's offense struggled to find its rhythm, with new QB Jahleel Lewis facing challenges in his debut as the starter. Despite the loss, Lewis showed potential and will likely develop as the season progresses. Sandia may emerge as a late bloomer. Meanwhile, Piedra Vista was in top form, executing their game plan flawlessly. Felipe Moreno led a well-coached team with a strong understanding of their system and a solid offensive line. The Panthers dominated the game, controlling the clock and securing a convincing 28-7 victory. The atmosphere at Wilson Stadium was subdued, with a quiet but filled home side for Sandia (side note: Wilson Stadium is a peculiar place to watch football).

Piedra Vista Senior Brig Keiser was a standout player, leading the Panthers with 222 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. The game began with Piedra Vista taking a 7-0 lead after a 60-yard drive capped by Keiser's 5-yard touchdown run. Sandia responded with a 55-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jahleel Lewis to senior wide receiver Joey Harris, leveling the score at 7-7. The Panthers regained control with a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Felipe Moreno, giving them a 14-7 lead at halftime. Piedra Vista's defense was dominant, limiting Sandia to just one rushing yard in the first half and forcing several penalties that disrupted the Matadors' offensive rhythm. Piedra Vista extended their lead with a 24-yard touchdown run by Keiser in the third quarter. Despite a fumble by Keiser earlier in the period, the Panthers maintained control, running 16 plays and gaining over 130 yards in the third quarter alone. The final score came early in the fourth quarter when Moreno connected with Keiser for a 23-yard touchdown pass, sealing the victory. Records: Piedra Vista 1-0, Sandia 0-1

Rio Rancho 54, Atrisco Heritage 15 - Final

Atrisco Heritage started strong, taking a 7-0 lead, but Rio Rancho quickly took control, scoring 42 unanswered points. QB JJ Arellano was the standout performer, heating up as the game progressed and finishing with 273 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes. The scoring highlights included a 14-yard pass from Atrisco’s Landon Griego to J’Ven Smith for the opening touchdown, followed by a series of Rio Rancho scores, including a 20-yard pass from Arellano to Parker Miller and a 45-yard bomb to Bode Victor. The Rams continued to dominate with contributions from Juice Barreras, David Butler, and Micah Takahashi. Atrisco managed a late 80-yard touchdown pass from Griego to Josiah Lopez, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Rio Rancho’s commanding performance. Final score: Rio Rancho 54, Atrisco Heritage 15. Records: Rio Rancho 1-0; Atrisco Heritage 0-1.

Hot Springs 20, Tularosa 18 - Final

In a thrilling matchup, the Hot Springs Tigers pulled off an upset victory on the road against the Tularosa Wildcats, winning 20-18 in the final seconds. Tularosa led 12-0 at halftime, but Hot Springs mounted a furious comeback, scoring with just 4 seconds left on the clock to secure the win. This game showcased Hot Springs' resilience and ability to fight until the end, setting the tone for what could be a promising season. Records: Hot Springs 1-0, Tularosa 0-1

Week 1 Scoreboard

Week 1 Rankings

