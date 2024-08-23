Sandia's offense struggled to find its rhythm, with new QB Jahleel Lewis facing challenges in his debut as the starter. Despite the loss, Lewis showed potential and will likely develop as the season progresses. Sandia may emerge as a late bloomer. Meanwhile, Piedra Vista was in top form, executing their game plan flawlessly. Felipe Moreno led a well-coached team with a strong understanding of their system and a solid offensive line. The Panthers dominated the game, controlling the clock and securing a convincing 28-7 victory. The atmosphere at Wilson Stadium was subdued, with a quiet but filled home side for Sandia (side note: Wilson Stadium is a peculiar place to watch football).

Piedra Vista Senior Brig Keiser was a standout player, leading the Panthers with 222 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. The game began with Piedra Vista taking a 7-0 lead after a 60-yard drive capped by Keiser's 5-yard touchdown run. Sandia responded with a 55-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jahleel Lewis to senior wide receiver Joey Harris, leveling the score at 7-7. The Panthers regained control with a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Felipe Moreno, giving them a 14-7 lead at halftime. Piedra Vista's defense was dominant, limiting Sandia to just one rushing yard in the first half and forcing several penalties that disrupted the Matadors' offensive rhythm. Piedra Vista extended their lead with a 24-yard touchdown run by Keiser in the third quarter. Despite a fumble by Keiser earlier in the period, the Panthers maintained control, running 16 plays and gaining over 130 yards in the third quarter alone. The final score came early in the fourth quarter when Moreno connected with Keiser for a 23-yard touchdown pass, sealing the victory. Records: Piedra Vista 1-0, Sandia 0-1