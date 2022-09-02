BIG TWO THINGS FROM THURSDAY

Organ Mountain 28, Mayfield 0: No longer in the same classification but still an upset in both history and rank this season. Our preseason top-25 had both teams ranked but Mayfield came in a higher and a favorite to win in class 5A -- currently ranked 2nd. Organ Mountain with a week one loss to Albuquerque moved them to 17th (6A) in the NMPreps Week 3 Team Rankings. Fabian Lozoya was another key player of the night reaching the end zone in the shutout.

Sandia 34, Albuquerque 21: The Albuquerque High Bulldogs showed well in the loss getting on the scoreboard early with a Jabulani Cooper touchdown along with new connections between quarterback Frank Hren and receivers Andrew Roybal/Isaac Houlihan. The Bulldogs would lead 21-14 late in the third. The big story of the night, however, was that of Sandia RB Malachi Thymes who would finish with 215 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Others: Socorro controls the game against Estancia, 54-20. Crownpoint helps as the battle for the final spot in that class is up for grabs, beats Zuni 35-16. Kirtland Central cooled a hot Thoreau team winning 35-6. Miyamura blanks rival Gallup, 50-0.

