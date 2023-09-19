NMPreps official list of the top players from week five of the New Mexico high school football season. #nmpreps #rivals

Coaches please submit weekly stats to grinejosh@yahoo.com or text to 505-414-4313

Week 5: September 14th-16th

Aaron Jimenez - Grants - 5 total tackles, 2 sacks vs Hope Christian. Alejandro Lopez - Highland - 12 solo tackles, 8 assist tackles (20 TT), 159 yards rushing, 91 passing yards. 3 rushing TDs, 1 passing TD (60 yards), 2 point conversion. Alfredo Andrade - Gadsden - 101 yards rushing, 2 rushing TDs Alijah Gonzales - Volcano Vista - 187 yards rushing, 1 TD Andrew Gustafson - Rio Rancho - 10 TT, 1 forced fumble recovery, 1 onside recovery Anthony Raymer - Rio Rancho - 3 rec, 63 yards, 1 TD vs Hobbs Braden Pearson - Carlsabd - 13 Total Tackles (5 solo) Brody Whitaker - Albuquerque Academy - 10 TT, 8 solo, 4 TFLs, 1 sack Bryle Matthews - Kirtland Central - 6 car 83yds 36lng 2tds Avg 13.8), (2 rec 63yds 36lng 1td Avg 31.5), (1 return 27yds) 2 PATS 20 total points, 9 total touches for 173 yards. Cameron Dyer - La Cueva - 16/27, 193 yards passing, 1 passing TD, 5 carries, 72 yards, 2 TDs. Camon Ochoa - Lovington - 9 carries 83 yards 1 TD, 4 solo tackles 1 TFL 1 Sack Cesar Gonzalez - Lovington - 6 catches 47 yards 2 TD's, 2 solo tackles, 1 assist, 3 Total tackles CJ Perea - West Las Vegas - 5/8 - 88 yards passing 1 passing TD Daniel Villegas - Valencia - 172 yards rushing, 2 rushing TDs Demarcus Thomas - Lovington - 7 catches 157 yards 3 TD's, 8 solo tackles, 2 assists, 10 Total tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 blocked punt, 2pt conversion Diego Molinar - Bernalillo - 90 yards rushing vs Moriarty Diego Wesson - Artesia - 7 total tackles (1 TFL), 1 sack vs Cleveland Ealan Clayton - Lovington - 5 solo tackles, 13 assists, 18 Total tackles Elijah Brody - West Mesa - 140 yards passing, 1 passing TD, 230 yards rushing, 7 rushing TDs Elijah Melancon - Eunice - 250 yards passing, 3 passing TDs Elycio Roybal - Atrisco Heritage - 7 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack (10 on the season) Isaiah Ocampo - Socorro - 200 yards passing, 4 passing TDs, 94 yards rushing. Jackson Blair - Los Alamos - 9 total tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks (7 on the season) Jacob Mattorano - Raton - 244 yards passing, 2 passing TDs Jeremiah Bustillos - Sandia - 12 total tackles (40 on the season, 4 games) Jeremiah Jaquez - Hobbs - 132 yards receiving, 1 receiving TD, 20 yards rushing (4 carries) Jett Galles - Albuquerque Academy - 158 yards rushing, 1 TD Jett Stone - Clovis - 21-180 rushing 2 tds, 1 rec 42 yards, 2 int Josh Calhoon - Estancia - 6 carries, 255 yards, 4 Tds, 5/5 passing, 62 yards, 2 TDs (1086 yards on the season) Kash Roberts - Clovis - 20-220 rushing 3 tds Kyler Young - Los Alamos - 12 total tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL Latavious Morris - Atrisco Heritage - 147 yards passing, 1 passing TD, 67 yards rushing. Marquise Renfro - Atrisco Heritage - 86 yards receiving, 2 TDs Nicolas Chavez - Santa Rosa - 150 yards rushing, 2 rushing TDs. (926 yards on the season). 12 total tackles, 1 TFL Nye Estrada - Artesia - 28/28, 367 yards passing, 2 passing TDs Paxton Culpepper - Portales - 147 yards passing, 3 passing TDs. Trenton Hall - Ruidoso - 11 total tackles, 1 TFL, Uriel Castro - Bernalillo - 192 yards passing, 2 passing TDs in win over Moriarty Valente Herrera - Lovington - OL/DL played an outstanding game that doesn't show up on the stat sheet all the time. Made 3 huge plays on Denver City's last drive while Lovington held a 3 point lead. 2 solos, 1 TFL, and a hurry on the last drive. Wyatt Gomez - Lovington - 24/40 352 yards 5 TD's, 1 Int (hail mary and end of 1st half)

