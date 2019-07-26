News More News
New Mexico High School Football: Top Defensive Linemen/Ends in 2019

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's list of top defensive linemen to watch in 2019. The New Mexico High School football season is a month away and we continue to highlight the must-see players.


Philip Blidi - 2020 - Portales High School

The highly recruited prospect out of Portales High School leads the rankings for top defensive end in New Mexico. Blidi, holds a Power 5 offer from Texas Tech and looking to lead the top contender in 4A football this coming season.

{{ article.author_name }}