The senior linebacker returns this season and will be a pivotal part of the defense that was ranked among the best in New Mexico last season. The Bears went 13-0 last season, winning the 2018 state championship and look to make a return to the final game. Woisin, a 6-foot-1, linebacker played in 12 games last season and the highlight game was in the state championship game having a career best 13 total tackles (3 for a loss), he also recorded 2 interceptions last season.

