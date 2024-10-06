New Mexico High School Football Top Player Performances from Week 7

In an electrifying weekend of New Mexico high school football, over 40 standout players made headlines with their remarkable performances, showcasing skill, determination, and game-changing plays across the state. From dazzling touchdowns to pivotal defensive stops, athletes at all levels rose to the occasion, delivering unforgettable moments that kept fans on the edge of their seats. As teams battled for supremacy on the gridiron, these top performers not only contributed to their squads' successes but also solidified their places among the elite talents in New Mexico high school football. Here’s a look at the standout performances that defined the weekend and set the stage for an exciting season ahead.

Robertson opened the Thursday night game with a burst of offense as quarterback Jesse James Gonzalez broke free for a 75-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a 2-point conversion from Nathan Gonzales to make it 8-0. Gonzalez added another rushing touchdown from 6 yards out, and Aaron Doss converted the PAT to push the lead to 15-0.





The special teams made an impact when Nathaniel Gonzalez returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown, with Doss adding another extra point to bring the score to 22-0. Jesse James Gonzalez continued his stellar night with another rushing touchdown, extending the lead to 28-0.





Gonzalez then connected with Nathan Gonzales for a 26-yard touchdown pass, and Doss followed with another successful PAT. Later, Doss drilled a 38-yard field goal, pushing the lead to 38-0. Gonzalez capped off his passing performance with a 10-yard touchdown throw to Nathaniel Gonzalez, and Doss added another PAT, bringing the score to 45-0.





Diego Maez highlighted the defense with a key interception, setting up Paul Duran for a 5-yard rushing touchdown to seal the game at 51-0.