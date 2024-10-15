New Mexico High School Football Top Players from Week 8

in other news
New Mexico High School Football Top Player Performances from Week 7
In an electrifying weekend of New Mexico high school football, over 40 standout players made headlines with their
New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Recap for Week 7
Grine's Saturday Morning Coffee: NMPreps Week 7 Friday Night Recap. Friday night in New Mexico high school football was
New Mexico High School Football Week 6 Preview: 8-Man and 6-Man
As Week 6 of the New Mexico high school football season kicks off, excitement builds for the unique 6-Man and 8-Man
Rise & Grine: Publisher’s Week Six Questions
NMPreps publisher Joshua Grine dives into some of the top questions surrounding New Mexico high school football this wee
New Mexico High School Football Rankings - Week 6
The Week 6 rankings bring significant movement, with teams rising and falling after pivotal matchups. Let’s dive into
Week 8 of New Mexico high school football showcased some of the state's most impressive individual performances, with standout players stepping up in key moments. #nmpreps
VOLCANO VISTA
Ilijah Hansen (2025) threw for 235 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Hawks' 41-7 win over Farmington. Conner Moore (2025) led the team with 90 receiving yards and 1 touchdown, while Ismael Mendez III (2026) contributed 70 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Mason Gurule (2025) added 81 rushing yards to the Hawks' offensive efforts. On defense, Daniel Rios anchored the team with 11 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks. Kaleb Vander Wilt (2026) also recorded 2 sacks, while Thomas Pettus added 8 total tackles and Mario McNeely (2024) finished with 7 total tackles.
BERNALILLO
The Spartans rolled over Aztec, 62-12, on Friday night. Quarterback Uriel Castro (2025) went 9-for-15, throwing for 343 yards and 7 touchdowns. Joseph Duran (2026) led the receiving corps with 182 yards, while Nathann Encinias (2025) added 60 yards and Ulisses Castro (2027) contributed 57 yards.
WEST MESA
The Mustangs secured a narrow 21-20 win over Albuquerque. The defense was led by Eric McAfee (2025), who had 14 total tackles and 2 sacks. Joseph Garcia (2025) contributed 8 tackles, while Teyvon Sargent (2025) added 7 tackles and an interception. Ronnie Gulletti (2025) also recorded an interception, helping the Mustangs hold on for the win.
Submit stats and scores to grinejosh@yahoo.com