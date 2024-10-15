New Mexico High School Football Top Players from Week 8

Week 8 of New Mexico high school football showcased some of the state's most impressive individual performances, with standout players stepping up in key moments. #nmpreps

VOLCANO VISTA

Ilijah Hansen (2025) threw for 235 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Hawks' 41-7 win over Farmington. Conner Moore (2025) led the team with 90 receiving yards and 1 touchdown, while Ismael Mendez III (2026) contributed 70 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Mason Gurule (2025) added 81 rushing yards to the Hawks' offensive efforts. On defense, Daniel Rios anchored the team with 11 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks. Kaleb Vander Wilt (2026) also recorded 2 sacks, while Thomas Pettus added 8 total tackles and Mario McNeely (2024) finished with 7 total tackles.

BERNALILLO

The Spartans rolled over Aztec, 62-12, on Friday night. Quarterback Uriel Castro (2025) went 9-for-15, throwing for 343 yards and 7 touchdowns. Joseph Duran (2026) led the receiving corps with 182 yards, while Nathann Encinias (2025) added 60 yards and Ulisses Castro (2027) contributed 57 yards.

WEST MESA

The Mustangs secured a narrow 21-20 win over Albuquerque. The defense was led by Eric McAfee (2025), who had 14 total tackles and 2 sacks. Joseph Garcia (2025) contributed 8 tackles, while Teyvon Sargent (2025) added 7 tackles and an interception. Ronnie Gulletti (2025) also recorded an interception, helping the Mustangs hold on for the win.

