New Mexico High School Football Top Players from Week 8

Advertisement

in other news

New Mexico High School Football Top Player Performances from Week 7

New Mexico High School Football Top Player Performances from Week 7

In an electrifying weekend of New Mexico high school football, over 40 standout players made headlines with their

 • Joshua Grine
New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Recap for Week 7

New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Recap for Week 7

Grine's Saturday Morning Coffee: NMPreps Week 7 Friday Night Recap. Friday night in New Mexico high school football was

 • Joshua Grine
New Mexico High School Football Week 6 Preview: 8-Man and 6-Man

New Mexico High School Football Week 6 Preview: 8-Man and 6-Man

As Week 6 of the New Mexico high school football season kicks off, excitement builds for the unique 6-Man and 8-Man

 • Joshua Grine
Rise & Grine: Publisher’s Week Six Questions

Rise & Grine: Publisher’s Week Six Questions

NMPreps publisher Joshua Grine dives into some of the top questions surrounding New Mexico high school football this wee

 • Joshua Grine
New Mexico High School Football Rankings - Week 6

New Mexico High School Football Rankings - Week 6

The Week 6 rankings bring significant movement, with teams rising and falling after pivotal matchups. Let’s dive into

Premium content
 • Joshua Grine

in other news

New Mexico High School Football Top Player Performances from Week 7

New Mexico High School Football Top Player Performances from Week 7

In an electrifying weekend of New Mexico high school football, over 40 standout players made headlines with their

 • Joshua Grine
New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Recap for Week 7

New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Recap for Week 7

Grine's Saturday Morning Coffee: NMPreps Week 7 Friday Night Recap. Friday night in New Mexico high school football was

 • Joshua Grine
New Mexico High School Football Week 6 Preview: 8-Man and 6-Man

New Mexico High School Football Week 6 Preview: 8-Man and 6-Man

As Week 6 of the New Mexico high school football season kicks off, excitement builds for the unique 6-Man and 8-Man

 • Joshua Grine
Published Oct 15, 2024
New Mexico High School Football Top Players from Week 8
Default Avatar
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@CoachGrine

Week 8 of New Mexico high school football showcased some of the state's most impressive individual performances, with standout players stepping up in key moments. #nmpreps

VOLCANO VISTA

Ilijah Hansen (2025) threw for 235 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Hawks' 41-7 win over Farmington. Conner Moore (2025) led the team with 90 receiving yards and 1 touchdown, while Ismael Mendez III (2026) contributed 70 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Mason Gurule (2025) added 81 rushing yards to the Hawks' offensive efforts. On defense, Daniel Rios anchored the team with 11 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks. Kaleb Vander Wilt (2026) also recorded 2 sacks, while Thomas Pettus added 8 total tackles and Mario McNeely (2024) finished with 7 total tackles.

BERNALILLO

The Spartans rolled over Aztec, 62-12, on Friday night. Quarterback Uriel Castro (2025) went 9-for-15, throwing for 343 yards and 7 touchdowns. Joseph Duran (2026) led the receiving corps with 182 yards, while Nathann Encinias (2025) added 60 yards and Ulisses Castro (2027) contributed 57 yards.

WEST MESA

The Mustangs secured a narrow 21-20 win over Albuquerque. The defense was led by Eric McAfee (2025), who had 14 total tackles and 2 sacks. Joseph Garcia (2025) contributed 8 tackles, while Teyvon Sargent (2025) added 7 tackles and an interception. Ronnie Gulletti (2025) also recorded an interception, helping the Mustangs hold on for the win.

CONTINUE

Check out all of the top player performances here

Submit stats and scores to grinejosh@yahoo.com

More

Official NMPreps Week 9 Team Rankings: Top-25

New Mexico High School Football Discussion

football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement