NMPreps.com continues to roll out our prospect rankings with a closer look at the order at each position. The following list is our preseason ranking with returning players who started in 2019.

NMPreps: The 2021 running back has racked up early offers from the likes of Tarleton State, Northern Arizona, Incarnate Word, Montana, and Abilene Christian. Webskowski, rushed for 1,713 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2019 helping the Wildcats to an 8-4 overall record. They also earned a 2-seed in state playoffs.