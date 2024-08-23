As the Friday night lights flicker on across the Land of Enchantment, the excitement for Week 1 of New Mexico high school football is palpable. NMPreps, your ultimate source for all things New Mexico high school football, is here to deliver comprehensive coverage from every corner of the state. With nearly two decades of experience under our belt, we're proud to kick off our 19th season, bringing you the most in-depth previews and predictions. Stay in the know with the true New Mexicans covering New Mexico football—because no one does it better.

Preview:

The Artesia Bulldogs, coming off back-to-back state championships, are set to begin their 2024 season with the highly anticipated Eddy County Rivalry against the Carlsbad Cavemen. Head coach Jeremy Maupin emphasized the significance of this opener, saying, “Really excited for the opportunity to play a quality opponent this Friday. All the long spring, summer, and two-a-days practices culminate to Friday night and the start of the season. We hope to get things started the right way by playing a clean game and competing our tails off.”

Despite the loss of star quarterback Nye Estrada, who threw for over 2,400 yards and 29 touchdowns last season, the Bulldogs remain a potent force. Returning players like running back Frankie Galindo (2025), who rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and 25 touchdowns, and wide receiver Ethan Conn (2025), who recorded 900 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, ensure that Artesia’s offense will continue to be a high-octane unit. The Bulldogs are favorites once again to make a deep playoff run, and they’ll be looking to start their season strong against their long-time rivals.

The Carlbsad Cavemen, meanwhile, are aiming to rebound from a challenging 2-8 season in 2023. Junior quarterback Kason Perez, who passed for 1,288 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, returns to lead the offense. However, the Cavemen face the task of replacing a key running back who accounted for nearly 1,200 yards last year. Perez will look to connect with returning receivers Ian Sandoval and Roberto Castaneda (2026) to jumpstart the offense. On defense, Carlsbad will rely on the leadership of Diego Ramirez and Bubba Anderson (2025), with Anderson coming off a 63-tackle season. The Cavemen know they’ll need a complete team effort to challenge Artesia in this rivalry game.

Final Take:

The Eddy County Rivalry is always a highlight of the high school football season, and this year’s matchup promises to be another exciting chapter. Artesia’s experience and depth, coupled with their explosive offense, give them the edge heading into this game. Carlsbad will need to capitalize on every opportunity and play their best football to keep the game close. While the Cavemen may have improved from last season, the Bulldogs are poised to kick off their season with a win, setting the stage for another potential championship run.

