Week 10 of New Mexico high school football brings a full slate of games across the 6A to 4A classifications on Friday night. Check out this comprehensive NMPreps football rundown for all the matchups. #nmpreps



6A FOOTBALL

Centennial (5-2) at Alamogordo (4-4): A clash of ranks as the second-ranked Centennial Hawks face the 13th-ranked Alamogordo Tigers on Friday at 7 pm. Centennial is riding high with a 5-2 overall record, having recently triumphed over Carlsbad with a 42-14 victory, making them 2-0 in District 3-6A. In contrast, Alamogordo seeks redemption after their 56-19 loss to Hobbs, leaving them at 4-4 overall and 1-2 in District 3-6A. All eyes are on the quarterback position, with Zaiden Davis (2025) taking over for top-ten QB Daniel Hernandez (2024) and making an impact by throwing for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Cibola (0-8) at Cleveland (5-3): This matchup, scheduled for Friday at 7 pm, is expected to conclude early due to the dominance of the No. 1 team in 6A football, the Cleveland Storm (5-3 overall, 2-0 District 1-6A). With their roster getting healthy, they aim for another championship title. Keep an eye on sophomore QB Jordan Hatch, who is poised to shine, having accumulated 659 passing yards this season.

Clovis (3-5) at Capital (1-7): On Friday at 7 pm, the 15th-ranked Clovis Wildcats venture to Santa Fe to face the 20th-ranked Capital Jaguars in a District 4-6A showdown. Clovis, coming off a bye week, is aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive with a 3-5 overall record and an impressive 2-0 in District 4-6A. Capital, on the other hand, suffered a close overtime loss to Albuquerque High, ending 14-13. They now stand at 1-7 overall and 0-2 in District 4-6A, with a seven-game losing streak.

Hobbs (3-5) at Organ Mountain (0-8): The 12th-ranked Hobbs Eagles take on the 19th-ranked Organ Mountain team in 6A football on Friday at 7 pm. Hobbs is riding high following a crucial win over Alamogordo, achieving a score of 56-19, and their RB Saul Armendariz made history by breaking the school's single-game rushing record. Their record stands at 3-5 overall and 1-2 in District 3-6A. In contrast, Organ Mountain seeks their first win of the season with a record of 0-8 overall and 0-3 in District 3-6A, carrying a 13-game losing streak and an unfortunate 0-12 record in District play over three seasons.

Rio Rancho (6-2) at Volcano Vista (6-2): In a Friday 7 pm clash that could impact playoff positions, the 4th-ranked Volcano Vista High School Hawks face the 7th-ranked Rio Rancho High School Rams. Both teams boast 6-2 overall records, making for an intriguing District 1-6A showdown. Expect a clock-running game, with both teams focusing on a run-first strategy. Volcano Vista's Alijah "A-Train" Gonzales (2024), the top-ranked running back in New Mexico high school football, is a key player to watch with his 1,247 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. However, the Hawks' defensive duo of Jace Anderson (2024) and Kian VanderWilt (2024) will be a significant factor, each averaging over 6 tackles per game. More Here on this Game

Sandia (7-1) at La Cueva (5-3): In this crucial Friday 7 pm District 2-6A matchup, the 3rd-ranked La Cueva Bears face the 5th-ranked Sandia Matadors. Both teams are on winning streaks, with the Bears on a 5-game win streak and Sandia on a 4-game win streak. The game could determine the District 2-6A Championship and secure a top seed in the 2023 New Mexico high school football state playoffs.

West Mesa (4-4) at Rio Grande (2-6): The 10th-ranked West Mesa Mustangs step outside of District play on Friday at 7 pm to take on the 6A-Independent Rio Grande Ravens. After enduring a three-game losing streak, the Mustangs are eager to regain their winning form, holding a 4-4 overall record and 0-3 in District 2-6A. Keep an eye on standout player Elijah Brody. Despite the projected loss, Rio Grande deserves kudos for their performance, having secured two wins this season and demonstrating their resilience throughout.



5A FOOTBALL

Belen (0-8) at Miyamura (3-5): On Friday at 7 pm, Gallup will host a District 1-5A showdown as the 13th-ranked Belen Eagles clash with the 11th-ranked Miyamura Patriots. The Belen Eagles are desperately seeking their first win, carrying an 0-8 overall record into this contest. Miyamura enters as a slight favorite, determined to secure their playoff spot. Keep an eye on Miyamura QB Dylan Joines, who's averaged 168 yards per game this season and could be the x-factor. The upset radar is definitely on. More Here.

Gadsden (6-2) at Santa Teresa (0-8): The 7th-ranked Gadsden Panthers in 5A football aim to further solidify their 6-2 overall record, with a potential District 3-5A Championship showdown with Deming on the horizon. In contrast, Santa Teresa is still in search of their first win after suffering a 24-0 loss to Deming last week. Watch out for Alex Lopez (2026), a 6-foot-2 LB on the rise who brings his impressive 60 total tackles and four sacks on the season to the field.

Goddard (6-2) at Artesia (7-1): In a highly anticipated 5A matchup on Friday at 7 pm, the Artesia Bulldogs (7-1 overall, 0-1 in District 4-5A), ranked 2nd in 5A, seek redemption following their first loss of the season. They face the Goddard Rockets (6-2 overall, 1-0 in District 4-5A), who are coming off an opening district win against Mayfield. Keep an eye on star RB Jon Silva for the Rockets, who aims to solidify his position as a top player in the classification. The Bulldogs rely on their offense to reignite the spark, with QB Nye Estrada (2024) leading the charge.

Highland (5-3) at Piedra Vista (3-5): A crucial battle for the District 1-5A top spot unfolds on Friday at 7 pm. Highland (5-3 overall, 1-0 in District) enters the contest on a five-game win streak. On the other side, Piedra Vista, winners of three of their last four games, is determined to defend their 1-5A championship and secure a top-three seed in the 5A New Mexico high school playoffs. Keep an eye on Amiri Mumba (2025), who has quietly risen in the charts with 1,273 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, including a remarkable 335-yard rushing night against Belen last week.

Mayfield (4-4) at Roswell (8-0): The Roswell Coyotes, now ranked number one in 5A New Mexico high school football, are set to face the 6th-ranked Mayfield Trojans. The Coyotes boast an impressive 8-0 overall record and 1-0 in District 4-5A, while the Trojans stand at 4-4 overall and 0-1 in the district. The Coyotes are led by the dynamic duo of RB Bryce Sanchez and QB Manny Fuentez, who are rapidly gaining recognition as the best 1-2 punch in the state

4A FOOTBALL

Hozho Academy (2-5) at Shiprock (0-8): On Friday at 7 pm, the Shiprock Chieftains, ranked 17th in 4A, face their final opportunity to secure a win and avoid ending the season winless. They'll take on 2A Independent Hozho Academy, which holds a 2-5 overall record, wrapping up their first varsity season.

Bloomfield (8-0) at Aztec (5-3): In a highly anticipated 4A clash on Friday at 7 pm, the NMPreps No. 1-ranked Bloomfield Bobcats (8-0 overall, 1-0 District 1-4A) take on the 7th-ranked Aztec Tigers (5-3 overall, 1-0 District 1-4A). Bloomfield enters the contest with an unblemished record, while Aztec looks to shake up 4A football. Keep an eye on Bloomfield QB Blake Spencer (2025), who's having a stellar junior campaign, passing for 1,896 yards and 28 touchdowns this season. Fresh off consecutive wins against Taos and Gallup, Aztec aims to continue their winning ways after a 3-game skid to Durango, CO, Silver, and St. Mike's. Can they disrupt the picture and unseat the defending 4A state champs?

Gallup (1-7) at Kirtland Central (2-6): In a matchup from the Northwest corner of the state, the Gallup Bengals (1-7 overall) travel north to take on the Kirtland Central Broncos (2-6 overall). Both teams are likely to miss out on the 4A state playoffs, but this win could provide a positive note heading into the off-season. Keep an eye on Kirtland Central's Deronte Tso, Nickolas Billie, Jharris Tyler, and JJ Foutz, a junior foursome that has been instrumental for the Broncos and will continue to be key players to watch over the next two years.

Grants (4-4) at Valencia (4-4): With the 4A playoff picture hanging in the balance, two evenly matched teams, 9th-ranked Valencia (4-4 overall, 0-1 District 4-4A) and 11th-ranked Grants (4-4 overall, 0-1), go head to head in Bosque Farms. The Pirates have experienced a resurgence this season, largely behind 2025 RB Andres Lazos, who has accumulated 1,185 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. First-year head coach Steve Brown's remarkable turnaround has breathed new life into the program. On the other side, fellow first-year head coach Ledarrius Cage is building up the Jaguars and showcasing a series of impressive new hires from this preseason. Senior RB Daniel Villegas has put up impressive numbers with 999 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns this season. This matchup is a battle of star running backs and first-year head coaches making their mark.

Lovington (5-3) at Albuquerque Academy (5-3): The third-ranked Lovington Wildcats (5-3 overall, 1-0 District) and the 5th-ranked Albuquerque Academy Chargers (5-3 overall, 0-1 District) both bring identical overall records into this highly anticipated game. However, Lovington sits at the top tier with other 4A contenders like Portales and reigning state champ Bloomfield. Albuquerque Academy looks to bounce back from a week 9 loss to Portales (54-0). Keep an eye on Lovington's star QB Wyatt Gomez, who will be on full display this Friday afternoon (3pm).

Moriarty (5-3) at Espanola Valley (5-3): Friday at 7 pm, the 10th-ranked Moriarty Pintos (5-3 overall, 1-0 district) face a challenge from the 12th-ranked Espanola Valley Sundevils (5-3 overall, 1-0 district). This clash promises to be a game of the night, with both teams closely matched and looking to avoid an upset. The Pintos' running attack aims to counter that of Espanola Valley. Caeden Kamplain (2025), Lincoln Page (2024), and Derek Michel (2025) will bring in over 1,000 yards of rushing and 13 touchdowns to match Espanola's Adrick Deleon. The game features a battle of star running backs. More on this game here.

Portales (8-0) at Bernalillo (6-2): On Friday at 7 pm, the second-ranked Portales Rams (8-0 overall, 1-0 district) enter as 20-point favorites against the 6th-ranked Bernalillo Spartans (6-2 overall, 0-1 district). The Spartans are looking to create another major upset, having done so once already this season. Keep an eye on Paxton Culpepper, who is looking to solidify his candidacy for the 2023 NMPreps/Rivals New Mexico Mr. Football award. Last week, he passed for 345 yards and 6 touchdowns in the district opener against Albuquerque Academy.

Taos (2-6) at Pojoaque Valley (3-5): In another contest on Friday at 7 pm, two teams battle to secure one more win to close out the season. The 13th-ranked Taos Tigers are coming off a playoff bubble-busting loss to Espanola Valley (35-28) last week. Meanwhile, Pojoaque Valley aims to rebound after falling 34-6 to district favorite Moriarty. Taos has faced four consecutive losses and seeks to gain a win to inspire their younger roster for a bounce-back season in 2024. First-year head coach Zeke Villegas has played a pivotal role in the rejuvenation of the Taos program. Head coach Villegas has led the Elks to 3 wins after they went winless last season. Freshman RB Jonah Villegas has quickly emerged as a player to watch, tallying 602 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.

