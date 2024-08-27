As the second week of New Mexico high school football approaches, the NMPreps rankings have seen significant movement. Teams across various classes have shifted positions, reflecting the outcomes of last week's games and setting the stage for an exciting season.

At the top of the rankings, La Cueva and Las Cruces remain firmly entrenched in the #1 and #2 spots, respectively. La Cueva's dominant 21-0 victory over Volcano Vista, a strong 6A contender, solidified their position. Las Cruces also impressed with a commanding 50-7 win over Mayfield in the storied rivalry, showcasing their firepower on both sides of the ball.