As the weather begins to shift in New Mexico, so too will the rankings heading into Week 3. In this week’s recap, we delve into the standout performances, surprising upsets, and key moments from Week 2 of the high school football season. From thrilling comebacks to dominant victories, join us as we review the highlights and significant changes shaping the landscape of New Mexico high school football. #nmpreps

La Cueva Hibernates Pinnacle (AZ), 39-32 (2OT)

(Saturday) - Despite facing early challenges and two weather delays, No. 1 La Cueva found themselves playing from behind for most of the game. The Pioneers, a strong Division 6A program from Arizona, appeared to have the game sealed after scoring a touchdown with just 2:07 left in the fourth quarter, extending their lead to 15 points. However, La Cueva delivered a stunning comeback, scoring 15 points in the final 127 seconds to push the game into overtime. In the extra periods, the Bears consistently made clutch plays, ultimately securing a thrilling 39-32 double-overtime victory at Coconino High (Arizona).

With 54 seconds remaining in regulation, Cameron Dyer (2025/QB), the Arizona State commit, broke loose for a 76-yard touchdown run—the longest play of the game for either team. The ensuing PAT brought the Bears within eight points, 25-17.

Dyer then connected on a crucial 29-yard pass to Jayden Parsons, bringing the ball to Pinnacle’s 10-yard line. Two plays later, from the 2-yard line, La Cueva’s star linebacker and Wisconsin commit, Mason Posa, took a direct snap and powered into the end zone, making it 25-23. Posa showcased his versatility by playing on offense before QB Dyer found Tanner Montano for the 2-point conversion, tying the game.

Pinnacle (AZ) scored first on fourth down in the initial overtime, but La Cueva responded with another Dyer-to-Montano connection to tie the game at 32. In the second overtime, La Cueva scored first, and Posa came up huge on defense with a critical sack, leading to a defensive stop that sealed the Bears' victory.

Now sitting at 2-0, La Cueva heads into a well-deserved bye week after their impressive trip to Arizona.

New Kids on the Block Shine

Two new schools to 11-man football have made a strong early impression in 2A football this season. Legacy Academy (Albuquerque), transitioning from two seasons of 8-man football, has started their season with a 2-0 record. The Silverbacks notched perhaps the biggest win in their young program’s history by defeating Albuquerque-Hope Christian 21-20 on Saturday. Hope Christian, a team that claimed the state championship in 2019, was a formidable opponent, making this victory even more significant. Sophomore quarterback Lorenzo Sedillo-Urban (Class of 2026) played a pivotal role, completing 17 of 24 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Adam Quesada was also instrumental, rushing for 102 yards and scoring a touchdown. On the defensive side, senior David Lavery stood out with six total tackles, including four solo stops. Another program that made headlines on Saturday was the Gallup's Hozho Academy Wolves, who secured the biggest win in their short football history. In just their second year and their first full season of 11-man football, the Wolves earned a 35-23 home victory over Tucumcari. Entering the season ranked last out of 89 teams in 11-man football, Hozho Academy has defied expectations, now sitting at 2-0 after an opening win over Zuni in week 1. These early successes for both Legacy Academy and Hozho Academy signal that these new kids on the block are ready to compete and make a name for themselves in New Mexico high school football.

Upset State of Mind

One of the most significant wins of the week, among several worthy contenders, belongs to the No. 8 Volcano Vista Hawks, who staged a dramatic comeback to defeat the No. 2 Las Cruces Bulldawgs. Las Cruces held a commanding 14-7 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 21-7 by halftime. However, the Hawks stormed back in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points while holding the Bulldawgs to just a field goal, ultimately pulling off a 27-24 upset in Albuquerque on Friday night. Key performers for the Hawks included senior quarterback Ilijah Hansen, who completed 7 of 12 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, and senior running back Mason Gurule, who carried the ball 23 times for 104 yards. Freshman running back D'Angelo Mitchell made a significant impact with only six carries, turning two of those into touchdowns while racking up 41 yards. On the defensive side, standout defensive back Adam Jaramillo recorded a crucial interception with a 43-yard return. Seniors Daniel Rios, Thomas Pettus, and Eli Salas also delivered strong performances, with Pettus leading the defense with seven total tackles, and Salas and Rios each contributing five tackles. This win solidifies Volcano Vista's place as a force to be reckoned with this season, showing that they can come through in high-pressure situations against top-tier competition.

