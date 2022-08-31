News More News
New Mexico High School Football Week 2 Top Players & Highlights

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
NMPreps view of the top players from week two in New Mexico high school football. #nmpreps

STATS & MORE

Aden Chavez - Cibola - 359 yards passing, 3 touchdowns.

Aidan Armenta - La Cueva HS - 313-yards passing, 2 passing TDs, 1 rushing TD.

AJ Rivera - Albuquerque Academy - 156-yards passing, 1 TD

Brayden Money - Alamogordo - 53-yard FG made.

Brent Miller - Hope Christian - 196 yards passing, 1 TD, 86 yards rushing.

Brody Whitaker - Albuquerque Academy - 9 tackles (8 solo), 1 sack.

CJ Perea - West Las Vegas - 354-yards passing, 3 touchdowns. 40 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.

Cole Conway - Albuquerque Academy - 119 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns.

Creed Chavez - St. Michael's - 109 yards receiving, 107 yards in KO returns.

Dalton Lee - Albuquerque Academy - 9 total tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL, 1 Sack

Dane Naylor - Carlsbad - 180 yards rushing, 2 TDs

Eli Asay - Carlsbad - 112 yards rushing 1 TD

Elliot Paskett-Bell - Volcano Vista - 245-yards passing, 3 touchdowns,75 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.

Evan Wysong - Cleveland - 90-yards passing (6 of 10), 1 passing TD. 152-yards rushing, 2 rushing TDs.

Ian Sanchez - La Cueva - 119-yards receiving, 1 TD.

Jacob Lujan - Jal - 5 total touchdowns.

Kellan Gehres - Albuquerque Academy - 99 yards receiving, 1 TD

Kiedis Connell - Albuquerque Academy - 12 total tackles (5 solo)

Landen Martinez - Albuquerque Academy - 11 total tackles (6 solo)

Layton Gillis - Hatch Valley - 127 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns.

Nick DeGraf - Hope Christian - 78-yards rushing.

Tristan Cordova - Volcano Vista - 130 yards receiving, 1 TD.

Isaac Molina - La Cueva High School (Albuquerque)

Jacob Lujan - Jal High School

Stratton Shufelt - Cleveland High School (Rio Rancho)

Aidan Armenta - La Cueva High School (Albuquerque)

Aden Chavez - Cibola High School (Albuquerque)

Arturo Moreno - Highland High School (Albuquerque)

Elliot Paskett-Bell - Volcano Vista High School (Albuquerque)

Ian Sanchez - La Cueva High School (Albuquerque)

Fabian Lozoya - Organ Mountain High School (Las Cruces)

Jahvon Maes - Bernalillo High School 

Tristan Cordova - Volcano Vista High School (Albuquerque)

Kellan Gehres - Albuquerque Academy 

{{ article.author_name }}