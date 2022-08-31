New Mexico High School Football Week 2 Top Players & Highlights
NMPreps view of the top players from week two in New Mexico high school football. #nmpreps
STATS & MORE
Aden Chavez - Cibola - 359 yards passing, 3 touchdowns.
Aidan Armenta - La Cueva HS - 313-yards passing, 2 passing TDs, 1 rushing TD.
AJ Rivera - Albuquerque Academy - 156-yards passing, 1 TD
Brayden Money - Alamogordo - 53-yard FG made.
Brent Miller - Hope Christian - 196 yards passing, 1 TD, 86 yards rushing.
Brody Whitaker - Albuquerque Academy - 9 tackles (8 solo), 1 sack.
CJ Perea - West Las Vegas - 354-yards passing, 3 touchdowns. 40 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.
Cole Conway - Albuquerque Academy - 119 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns.
Creed Chavez - St. Michael's - 109 yards receiving, 107 yards in KO returns.
Dalton Lee - Albuquerque Academy - 9 total tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL, 1 Sack
Dane Naylor - Carlsbad - 180 yards rushing, 2 TDs
Eli Asay - Carlsbad - 112 yards rushing 1 TD
Elliot Paskett-Bell - Volcano Vista - 245-yards passing, 3 touchdowns,75 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.
Evan Wysong - Cleveland - 90-yards passing (6 of 10), 1 passing TD. 152-yards rushing, 2 rushing TDs.
Ian Sanchez - La Cueva - 119-yards receiving, 1 TD.
Jacob Lujan - Jal - 5 total touchdowns.
Kellan Gehres - Albuquerque Academy - 99 yards receiving, 1 TD
Kiedis Connell - Albuquerque Academy - 12 total tackles (5 solo)
Landen Martinez - Albuquerque Academy - 11 total tackles (6 solo)
Layton Gillis - Hatch Valley - 127 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns.
Nick DeGraf - Hope Christian - 78-yards rushing.
Tristan Cordova - Volcano Vista - 130 yards receiving, 1 TD.