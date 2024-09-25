As Week 6 of the New Mexico high school football season kicks off, excitement builds for the unique 6-Man and 8-Man football games. In this feature, we will break down the upcoming matchups, highlighting key players, team stats, and predictions for what could be pivotal games this weekend. Expect a mix of high-scoring affairs and defensive battles as teams jockey for playoff positioning and continue to shape their seasons.

Carrizozo Grizzlies (0-4) at Mountainair Mustangs (1-2)​

Friday, 7 p.m.

Preview: The Carrizozo Grizzlies are still in search of their first win this season after a rough start. Through four games, they’ve only managed to score 32 points while conceding a staggering 204. Mountainair, on the other hand, is coming off a morale-boosting 52-12 victory over Da Vinci, Texas. Despite having allowed 138 points over three games, the Mustangs are averaging a respectable 32.3 points per game and will look to ride the momentum from last week. Carrizozo will need a breakthrough on both sides of the ball to pull off a win, but Mountainair appears to have the upper hand.

Prediction: Mountainair 46, Carrizozo 12.

Continue Reading Here