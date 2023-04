NMPreps has named the 2023 New Mexico high school girls basketball coach of the year. #nmpreps

Tohatchi's Tanisha Bitsoi has been named the 2023 New Mexico high school girls basketball coach of the year. Bitsoi led the Cougars to the 3A state championship upsetting top ranked Robertson in the semifinals and eventually Santa Fe Indian in the championship.

Bitsoi led the voting with 25% of total votes just ahead of Todd McBroom from Gallup (20%) and Joey Carpenter of Hobbs (20%).

This is the second championship under Bitsoi who led the Cougars to the state championship in 2017.

Join the Conversation: Comment Here