Wednesday night's high school girls' basketball action in New Mexico showcased an array of competitive matchups and standout performances: #nmpreps

In a dominant performance, Albuquerque cruised to victory against Haines-Alaska with a final score of 72-23. The team showcased exceptional teamwork and scoring efficiency.

Albuquerque Academy asserted its dominance in the Poe Corn Tournament with a resounding 52-9 victory over Dexter. Addie Sprately once again demonstrated her scoring prowess, leading the team with 13 points, while Lilly Skarsgard added 10, highlighting the team's balanced offensive performance.

Aztec emerged victorious in a competitive matchup against Rock Point AZ, securing a 58-42 win in the Aztec Tournament. The team showcased resilience and effective scoring, advancing to the next round. Aztec's top performers in this game will now face Dulce in the upcoming stage of the tournament.

Dulce Prevails Over ATC (36-27) in Aztec Tournament

Dulce claimed a hard-fought victory against ATC with a final score of 36-27 in the Aztec Tournament. The team's collective effort and defensive prowess were on full display, earning them a well-deserved win and progressing further in the tournament.

Goddard Takes Home Win Against Belen (47-32) in Poe Corn Tournament

Goddard defended their home court in the Poe Corn Tournament, securing a 47-32 triumph over Belen. The team showcased a balanced offensive and defensive performance, and the victory sets the stage for their continued participation in the tournament.

Grants Prevails Over Newcomb (57-33) in Aztec Tournament

Grants emerged victorious in a convincing 57-33 win over Newcomb in the Aztec Tournament, earning them a spot in the next round to face Mesa Visa. The Pirates are now 2-8 overall on the season.

Lovington Dominates Alamogordo (56-24) in Poe Corn Tournament

Lovington delivered a dominant performance, securing a commanding 56-24 victory over Alamogordo in the Poe Corn Tournament. The team's balanced scoring and solid defense paved the way for their success in this matchup.

Mesa Vista Overpowers Wingate (69-31) in Aztec Tournament

Mesa Vista showcased their strength on the court with a resounding 69-31 victory over Wingate in the Aztec Tournament. The team's offensive firepower and defensive tenacity were on full display, earning them a place in the next round against Grants.

Roswell Secures Win Against Artesia (52-43) in Poe Corn Tournament

Roswell emerged victorious in a competitive matchup against Artesia, securing a 52-43 win in the Poe Corn Tournament. The home advantage played a crucial role as Roswell displayed resilience and effective scoring, advancing further in the tournament.

Espanola Valley Triumphs Over Penasco (48-36) in St. Michael's Tournament

Espanola Valley claimed a hard-fought victory against Penasco with a final score of 48-36 in the St. Michael's Tournament. Notably, Alicia Chavez led the charge with 13 points, and Hailey Renteria added 10, highlighting Espanola Valley's balanced offensive performance.

Hope Christian Prevails Over Los Alamos (63-43) in St. Michael's Tournament

In a high-stakes matchup, Hope Christian secured a convincing 63-43 victory over Los Alamos in the St. Michael's Tournament. Mia Bishop contributed 15 points, while Brookelynne Macias led the scoring with an impressive 18 points, propelling Hope Christian to the semifinal round against Taos.

St. Michael's Defeats Sandia Prep (47-38) in St. Michael's Tournament

St. Michael's displayed a strong performance, securing a 47-38 victory over Sandia Prep in the St. Michael's Tournament. Jada Lujan, Mia Duran, and Mariella Ruiz led the team with 11 and 12 points each, showcasing their scoring prowess and teamwork.

Taos Triumphs Over Pecos (40-32) in St. Michael's Tournament

Taos emerged victorious in a hard-fought contest against Pecos, securing a 40-32 win in the St. Michael's Tournament. The team's collective effort and effective game strategy earned them a spot in the next round to face Hope Christian.