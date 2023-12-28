New Mexico High School Girls Basketball Recap - December 27th
Wednesday night's high school girls' basketball action in New Mexico showcased an array of competitive matchups and standout performances: #nmpreps
Albuquerque Soars Past Haines-Alaska (72-23) - Alaska Tournament
In a dominant performance, Albuquerque cruised to victory against Haines-Alaska with a final score of 72-23. The team showcased exceptional teamwork and scoring efficiency.
Albuquerque Academy Triumphs Over Dexter (52-9) in Poe Corn Tournament
Albuquerque Academy asserted its dominance in the Poe Corn Tournament with a resounding 52-9 victory over Dexter. Addie Sprately once again demonstrated her scoring prowess, leading the team with 13 points, while Lilly Skarsgard added 10, highlighting the team's balanced offensive performance.
Aztec Secures Victory Over Rock Point AZ (58-42) in Aztec Tournament
Aztec emerged victorious in a competitive matchup against Rock Point AZ, securing a 58-42 win in the Aztec Tournament. The team showcased resilience and effective scoring, advancing to the next round. Aztec's top performers in this game will now face Dulce in the upcoming stage of the tournament.
Dulce Prevails Over ATC (36-27) in Aztec Tournament
Dulce claimed a hard-fought victory against ATC with a final score of 36-27 in the Aztec Tournament. The team's collective effort and defensive prowess were on full display, earning them a well-deserved win and progressing further in the tournament.
Goddard Takes Home Win Against Belen (47-32) in Poe Corn Tournament
Goddard defended their home court in the Poe Corn Tournament, securing a 47-32 triumph over Belen. The team showcased a balanced offensive and defensive performance, and the victory sets the stage for their continued participation in the tournament.
Grants Prevails Over Newcomb (57-33) in Aztec Tournament
Grants emerged victorious in a convincing 57-33 win over Newcomb in the Aztec Tournament, earning them a spot in the next round to face Mesa Visa. The Pirates are now 2-8 overall on the season.
Lovington Dominates Alamogordo (56-24) in Poe Corn Tournament
Lovington delivered a dominant performance, securing a commanding 56-24 victory over Alamogordo in the Poe Corn Tournament. The team's balanced scoring and solid defense paved the way for their success in this matchup.
Mesa Vista Overpowers Wingate (69-31) in Aztec Tournament
Mesa Vista showcased their strength on the court with a resounding 69-31 victory over Wingate in the Aztec Tournament. The team's offensive firepower and defensive tenacity were on full display, earning them a place in the next round against Grants.
Roswell Secures Win Against Artesia (52-43) in Poe Corn Tournament
Roswell emerged victorious in a competitive matchup against Artesia, securing a 52-43 win in the Poe Corn Tournament. The home advantage played a crucial role as Roswell displayed resilience and effective scoring, advancing further in the tournament.
Espanola Valley Triumphs Over Penasco (48-36) in St. Michael's Tournament
Espanola Valley claimed a hard-fought victory against Penasco with a final score of 48-36 in the St. Michael's Tournament. Notably, Alicia Chavez led the charge with 13 points, and Hailey Renteria added 10, highlighting Espanola Valley's balanced offensive performance.
Hope Christian Prevails Over Los Alamos (63-43) in St. Michael's Tournament
In a high-stakes matchup, Hope Christian secured a convincing 63-43 victory over Los Alamos in the St. Michael's Tournament. Mia Bishop contributed 15 points, while Brookelynne Macias led the scoring with an impressive 18 points, propelling Hope Christian to the semifinal round against Taos.
St. Michael's Defeats Sandia Prep (47-38) in St. Michael's Tournament
St. Michael's displayed a strong performance, securing a 47-38 victory over Sandia Prep in the St. Michael's Tournament. Jada Lujan, Mia Duran, and Mariella Ruiz led the team with 11 and 12 points each, showcasing their scoring prowess and teamwork.
Taos Triumphs Over Pecos (40-32) in St. Michael's Tournament
Taos emerged victorious in a hard-fought contest against Pecos, securing a 40-32 win in the St. Michael's Tournament. The team's collective effort and effective game strategy earned them a spot in the next round to face Hope Christian.
Standout Performances Illuminate Wednesday Night in NM High School Basketball
Wednesday night witnessed remarkable individual performances from talented players across New Mexico high school basketball, captivating fans with their skills and contributions to their respective teams. #nmpreps
Addie Sprately & Lilly Skarsgard - Albuquerque Academy - Albuquerque Academy's dynamic duo, Addie Sprately and Lilly Skarsgard, showcased their scoring prowess in a commanding win over Dexter. Sprately delivered an impressive 13 points, while Skarsgard contributed with 10, highlighting their impact on the team's success.
Natalia Stout - Pecos - Despite Pecos facing a tough loss to Taos, Natalia Stout stood out with a stellar individual performance, recording 15 points. Stout's scoring ability shone through, making her a force to be reckoned with on the court.
Juliana Flores & Isla Chavez - Taos - Taos HS celebrated a victory over Pecos, with Juliana Flores leading the charge with 14 points, complemented by Isla Chavez's 11 points. Their combined efforts were instrumental in securing the win for Taos.
Mia Bishop & Brookelynne Macias - Hope Christian - In a convincing 63-43 win over Los Alamos, Hope Christian's Mia Bishop and Brookelynne Macias delivered standout performances. Bishop contributed 15 points, while Macias led the scoring with an impressive 18 points, showcasing their impact on the team's success.
Sofia Trujillo & GG Romero - Los Alamos - Despite a loss to Hope Christian, Sofia Trujillo and GG Romero displayed resilience for Los Alamos. Trujillo contributed 10 points, while Romero led the team with an impressive 16 points.
Alicia Chavez & Hailey Renteria - Espanola Valley - Espanola Valley secured a victory over Penasco, with Alicia Chavez leading the charge with 13 points, supported by Hailey Renteria's 10 points. Their combined efforts fueled Espanola Valley's success on Wednesday.
Analise MacAuley & Rochelle Lopez - Penasco - Despite the loss to Espanola Valley, Analise MacAuley and Rochelle Lopez showcased their scoring abilities for Penasco. MacAuley contributed 10 points, and Lopez added 11, demonstrating their resilience on the court.
Jada Lujan, Mia Duran & Mariella Ruiz - St. Michael's - St. Michael's trio of Jada Lujan, Mia Duran, and Mariella Ruiz delivered stellar performances in a win over Sandia Prep. Lujan contributed 11 points, while both Duran and Ruiz added 12 points each, showcasing their teamwork and scoring prowess.
Emily Cook & Savannah Lawrence - Sandia Prep - Despite a loss to St. Michael's, Emily Cook and Savannah Lawrence displayed their skills for Sandia Prep. Cook contributed 11 points, while Lawrence added 10, showcasing their determination on the court.