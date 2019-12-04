Details of the New Mexico high school realignment of classifications and districts for the 2020/2021 & 2021/2022 blocks.

Summary of changes (from the NMAA meeting docs):

1. In all sports but football, 3 schools moved up in classification – Los Lunas, Newcomb, and Tatum.

2. In the sport of football, Santa Fe High School and Newcomb moved up in classification.

3. Hope Christian (4A) and Mesa Vista (2A) requested to play up.

4. In all sports but football, 9 schools are moving down in classification - Tularosa, Laguna Acoma, Shiprock Northwest, Ramah, Tse’ Yi’ Gai, Mesilla Valley, Coronado, Alamo Navajo, and Magdalena

5. In the sport of football, Mayfield, Valencia, Tularosa, and Laguna Acoma moved down in classification.

