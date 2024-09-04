Here's a recap of the key matchups and individual achievements that highlighted Week 3.All season long coaches can submit stats and information to NMPreps publisher Joshua Grine grinejosh@yahoo.com #nmpreps



Cibola Dominates Manzano, 3-0​

The Cibola Cougars showcased their depth and talent with a commanding 3-0 victory over the Manzano Monarchs. Junior Sophie Snell played a crucial role, contributing 3 kills and 3 aces to lead the Cougars. Channing Whitsell (2025) added to the offensive onslaught with 4 aces and 8 kills, helping Cibola secure the win. Defensively, senior Sofia Jurado was a force to be reckoned with, racking up 14 digs as the Cougars improved to 2-1 on the season.

Volcano Vista Falls 3-1, But Players Shine​

Despite a 3-1 loss, Volcano Vista had several players who turned in impressive performances. Senior Skylar Schwartz, one of NMPreps' top 20 players to watch this season, led the charge with 10 kills. Schwartz also contributed across the board, adding 3 aces, 11 digs, and 7 total blocks to her stat line. Fellow senior Adriana Zavala was dominant at the net with 6 kills and a staggering 16 total blocks. Freshman Railey Maestas also showed promise with 6 kills, while Breanna Maestas (2025) chipped in with 2 aces.

West Mesa Off to a Hot Start, Defeats Valley 3-1​

West Mesa continued their strong start to the season, improving to 3-1 overall with a 3-1 victory over Valley. Senior Mercedes Brito was a standout performer, finishing with 12 kills and 2 aces to lead the Mustangs. In this senior duo, Leanne Chavez was equally impressive, contributing 5 digs, 5 assists, and 2 aces in a well-rounded effort.

Bosque Rebounds with 3-0 Win Over Estancia​

After suffering two consecutive losses, Bosque (2-3 overall) bounced back with a dominant 3-0 victory over previously unbeaten Estancia (4-1 overall), handing the Bears their first loss of the season. Sophomore Lucy Pockman was a key contributor, finishing with 8 kills. Eighth-grader Norah Hart and senior Emma Borkstrom each added 5 aces, helping Bosque secure the win and regain momentum. Continue here for Week 3 Top Player Performances