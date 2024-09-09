PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SVFI1SkRROFJYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVJUUjVKRFE4UlgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
New Mexico high school volleyball top 20 rankings

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

As the high school volleyball season heats up, several teams across New Mexico are making strong cases for themselves in the early rankings. Week 3 of the NMPreps Top 20 Volleyball Team Rankings sees dominant performances from defending state champions and rising contenders alike. Here’s a breakdown of the top teams so far this season.

No. 1 Las Cruces Bulldawgs (7-0 overall)

The defending 5A state champions are off to a scorching start, boasting a perfect 7-0 record. The Bulldawgs have only dropped two sets out of 22 played, showcasing their depth and dominance. Junior Addison Massey leads the team with 66 kills and 33 digs, while senior Emma Rosa Barrera adds 38 digs. Sydney Pipkin has been a force from the service line with 14 aces. The Bulldawgs are looking like strong contenders to repeat as state champs.

Continue Here

