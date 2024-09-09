As the high school volleyball season heats up, several teams across New Mexico are making strong cases for themselves in the early rankings. Week 3 of the NMPreps Top 20 Volleyball Team Rankings sees dominant performances from defending state champions and rising contenders alike. Here’s a breakdown of the top teams so far this season.

The defending 5A state champions are off to a scorching start, boasting a perfect 7-0 record. The Bulldawgs have only dropped two sets out of 22 played, showcasing their depth and dominance. Junior Addison Massey leads the team with 66 kills and 33 digs, while senior Emma Rosa Barrera adds 38 digs. Sydney Pipkin has been a force from the service line with 14 aces. The Bulldawgs are looking like strong contenders to repeat as state champs.