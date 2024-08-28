PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SVFI1SkRROFJYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVJUUjVKRFE4UlgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
New Mexico High School Volleyball Top Players: Week 1 & 2

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

As the 2024 New Mexico high school volleyball season kicks off, several players have already made their mark on the court. From powerful kills to strategic aces, these athletes are setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting season. Here's a look at some of the standout players after a week and a half of play, as highlighted by NMPreps.com, the go-to source for New Mexico high school athletics.

August 20th - August 27th Update

Amelie Martinez, Eldorado HS (2025)

Martinez has been a force for the Eldorado Eagles, who are 1-1 on the season. After a tough opening loss to Volcano Vista, Martinez helped her team rebound with a win over Rio Grande, racking up 18 kills in that match. She has a total of 24 kills so far, making her one of the top players to watch as the season progresses.

Caleigh Feagan, Alamogordo HS (2025)

Feagan has shown her serving prowess early in the season, with two aces already under her belt. As a key player for the Alamogordo Tigers, her contributions on the court are expected to grow as the season continues.

More Players Ranked Here:

New Mexico high school volleyball top players

