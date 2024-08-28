As the 2024 New Mexico high school volleyball season kicks off, several players have already made their mark on the court. From powerful kills to strategic aces, these athletes are setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting season. Here's a look at some of the standout players after a week and a half of play, as highlighted by NMPreps.com, the go-to source for New Mexico high school athletics.

August 20th - August 27th Update

Amelie Martinez, Eldorado HS (2025)

Martinez has been a force for the Eldorado Eagles, who are 1-1 on the season. After a tough opening loss to Volcano Vista, Martinez helped her team rebound with a win over Rio Grande, racking up 18 kills in that match. She has a total of 24 kills so far, making her one of the top players to watch as the season progresses.

Caleigh Feagan, Alamogordo HS (2025)

Feagan has shown her serving prowess early in the season, with two aces already under her belt. As a key player for the Alamogordo Tigers, her contributions on the court are expected to grow as the season continues.

More Players Ranked Here: