Published Oct 16, 2024
New Mexico’s Top High School Volleyball Players to Watch in the 2024 Season
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
As the 2024 New Mexico high school volleyball season heats up, a new wave of standout athletes is emerging across the state. From dominant hitters to precision setters, these players are leeading their teams toward championship contention and leaving their mark on the court. #nmpreps #nmhsvb

Kailee Padilla - Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist, Artesia High School

Class Year: Junior, Class of 2026

The Scoop: Kailee Padilla’s versatility as both an outside hitter and defensive specialist makes her a critical asset for Artesia. With.....continue reading here about Kailee Padilla.

Continue to the 2024 NMPreps Top 25 Players Watch List.

