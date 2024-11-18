NMPreps 2024/2025 Preseason New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings

The stage is set for another thrilling season of New Mexico high school basketball as NMPreps unveils the 2024/2025 preseason rankings and top players to watch. With powerhouse programs continuing their dominance and a fresh wave of talent ready to make their mark, this season promises to be one for the books

5A Basketball

This marks the third straight season with the Volcano Vista Hawks sitting at No. 1. The Hawks are coming off a 30-1 overall season and state championship, their third consecutive state title. The Hawks are 88-2 over the three-year span without any slowing down in sight, boasting the top two ranked players in the state of New Mexico — 6-foot-7 forward Kenyon Anquino (2025), recently committed to the University of Montana. The Hawks also welcome back our second-ranked player in David Lunn, a 6-foot-4 wing with plenty of upside. This tandem has the opportunity to be one of the most talented teams in New Mexico in recent history.

Coming in ranked second in Class 5A basketball, a familiar name returns as Danny Brown (brother of Greg Brown, the head coach of Volcano Vista) will guide the Matadors back into the championship conversation after going 16-12 overall last season and reaching the quarterfinals. The Matadors return a talented duo in Thomas Adams (2025) and Zaire Ndyabagye (2025), who each had sound seasons for the Matadors last year. Coupled with those two are rising 2028 players, Gad Harris and Isaiah Brown, who each shined bright as 8th graders last season — Brown averaged 12 PPG.

The once-powerhouse Hobbs Eagles are back on the climb. After going 12-16 overall last season, the Eagles have turned over the job to former Eagles great Ronald Ross (who went on to have a stellar career at Texas Tech University). The roster is flooded with young talent, including 6-foot-11 Parker Henderson, who averaged 5.7 points and 6.6 rebounds last season but is expected to improve those numbers. Also back are leading scorers Braylon Vega (2026) and Abraham Pena (2025).

Rounding out the preseason top five are the Atrisco Heritage Jaguars and the Cleveland Storm. Atrisco Heritage, coming off a 22-9 overall season, looks to replace a talented roster, including four seniors who contributed significant minutes. Kadarius Sims (2025) becomes the leader as the senior-to-be averaged 11.7 PPG last season. Cleveland, meanwhile, looks to climb back into the conversation after a solid 22-win season, though they were upset as the No. 3 seed last March. They must replace the Steverson brothers but look to players like Remy Albrecht (2026), a two-year starter.

Class 5A - Week Zero - Power 12 Rankings