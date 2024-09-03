Week 2 of the New Mexico high school football season showcased remarkable individual performances, as players across the state left their mark on the gridiron. From electrifying rushing displays to pinpoint passing and game-changing defensive efforts, these athletes proved why they are among the best in the state. Here are the top player performances from Week 2, highlighting the key contributors who led their teams to victory. #nmpreps



Deming Wildcats Overpower Organ Mountain, 28-21

Deming's rushing attack was in full force as Ryan Alfaro dominated the field with 222 yards on just 13 carries, scoring three touchdowns. Alfaro's explosive plays set the tone for the Wildcats, who earned a hard-fought win over Organ Mountain. Complementing Alfaro's performance was Isaac Martinez, who added 130 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown, ensuring Deming's offense was relentless throughout the game.



Pojoaque Valley Elks Outrun Hot Springs, 42-14

Pojoaque's ground game was unstoppable, led by Corey Gonzales, who rushed for 78 yards on 9 carries and scored two touchdowns. The dynamic Jonah Villegas added 132 yards on 12 carries, with one touchdown and a key two-point conversion reception. However, it was D’Marcus Rodriguez who stole the show, not only rushing for 86 yards but also returning a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and scoring on a 95-yard interception return, proving to be the ultimate game-changer for the Elks



Melrose Buffaloes Dominate Mancos (CO), 54-6

Melrose's offense, led by quarterback Josiah Roybal, was unstoppable against Mancos. Roybal put on a clinic, throwing four touchdown passes and rushing for two more scores, single-handedly accounting for six touchdowns in the Buffaloes' dominant win. His ability to make plays through the air and on the ground showcased his versatility and leadership.



Rio Rancho Rams Blank Clovis, 50-0

JJ Arellano, Rio Rancho's star quarterback, delivered an outstanding performance, going 8-for-13 with 221 passing yards and four touchdowns. Arellano also added 22 rushing yards and another touchdown, all in just 2.5 quarters of play. His efficiency and playmaking ability were key factors in the Rams' decisive victory over Clovis.



La Cueva Bears Win in Double Overtime Against Pinnacle (AZ), 39-32

La Cueva's offensive line, led by Skyler "Sarge" Sargent, played a crucial role in the Bears' double-overtime win. Sargent recorded nine pancake blocks, helping to pave the way for the Bears' game-winning drive.



Plenty More