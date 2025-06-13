NMPreps Top 100: New Mexico High School Football Player Rankings

For 20 years, NMPreps.com has been the trusted source for New Mexico high school football. As part of the Rivals brand, NMPreps delivers the best coverage and content for high school sports across the state. Today, we begin releasing our summer edition of the NMPreps Top 100, spotlighting the top players in New Mexico high school football.

Grine Scoop: The top-ranked player in New Mexico is Colton McKibben, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker from Carlsbad High School. A rising star in the Class of 2027, McKibben has already emerged as one of the most explosive defenders in the state. Known for his rare burst off the line and relentless pursuit, he racked up an impressive 95 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 1 interception during his sophomore season.

McKibben currently holds nine Division I offers and is attracting strong interest from major programs across the country, including Michigan, Arizona State, Auburn, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, and Washington. As his recruitment heats up, McKibben is solidifying his reputation as a high-ceiling prospect with the tools to compete at the Power 5 level.