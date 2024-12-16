NMPreps Week 3 New Mexico High School Basketball Top Players

Week 3 of New Mexico high school basketball delivered exciting games and standout performances as teams continued to solidify their early-season identities. From thrilling individual efforts to team-wide contributions, here’s a comprehensive look at the week’s highlights.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oak Grove Academy Stays Hot
Oak Grove Academy continues to impress as one of Albuquerque's emerging 2A programs, going 3-0 in Week 3 with dominant victories over Coronado, East Mountain, and To'hajiilee. Senior Brody Prochnow led the way in all three matchups, dropping 22 points in a 63-19 win over Coronado and following it up with 16 points in a hard-fought victory over East Mountain.
Against To’hajiilee, Oak Grove showcased its balanced attack, with Ivan Moore pouring in 22 points and Isaac Rush adding 15. Prochnow chipped in another 15 points to cap a stellar week for the team.
Josiah Wilson Shines for Bosque in Big Win
In Bosque’s 73-43 win over Cobre, sophomore Josiah Wilson delivered a jaw-dropping performance, tallying 29 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 6 steals. Fellow sophomore Luka Kalishman provided strong support with 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists as Bosque dominated from start to finish.
Volcano Vista Edges Sandia in a Thriller
In one of the most anticipated matchups of the week, Volcano Vista outlasted Sandia in a game filled with top-tier talent. Volcano’s Kenyon Aguino exploded for 29 points, including 22 in a scorching second half. David Lunn chipped in 13 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Sandia countered with its young stars, as freshman Isaiah Brown tallied 18 points and 6 assists, and fellow freshman Gad Harris added 15 points and 5 assists. Junior Mason Howell anchored the defense with 5 blocks and 6 rebounds while altering numerous shots in the paint.
Valencia Rides Balanced Attack in Win Over Artesia
Valencia edged Artesia 50-46 behind contributions from across the roster. Carin Bustillos scored 11 points and pulled down 4 rebounds, while Jairius Russ added 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block to help the Jaguars secure the win.
Lovington’s Future Shines in Loss to Clovis
Despite falling to Clovis, Lovington showcased its bright future behind standout performances from Elijah Rivero (2026) and Donnivan Gomez (2027), who scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Chase Walton Carries Raton
Junior Chase Walton delivered a dominant 20-point performance in Raton’s matchup with Clayton, showing why he’s one of the top players in the region.
Del Norte’s Senior Leadership Leads to Victory
The Del Norte Knights leaned on their seniors to secure a win over Menaul. Cain Bren led the way with 17 points, while Gavin Gomez (2025) chipped in 11 points in a solid team effort.
Highland’s Trio Shines Despite Loss to Santa Fe
In a 77-64 loss to Santa Fe, Highland was led by Juan Limas (2026) with 19 points, and juniors Owen Cheng and Sebastian Hernandez added 14 points each.
Rio Grande Battles Tough
Rio Grande came up short in a 40-35 loss to Centennial but received strong efforts from Eliseo Velasquez (2025) and Mateo Gonzalez (2025), who scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Rio Grande’s Mateo Gonzalez delivered back-to-back standout performances in wins over Goddard (48-41) and Belen (44-38), showcasing his dominance on both ends of the floor. Against Goddard, Gonzalez poured in a game-high 24 points on 12-of-19 shooting (63%) while adding 13 rebounds (6 offensive), 2 steals, and 2 blocks to secure the victory. He followed that with a gritty effort against Belen, scoring 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting (56%), going 5-of-8 from the free-throw line, and grabbing an astounding 20 rebounds, including 13 offensive boards, while also contributing 3 assists and a block. Averaging 19.5 points and 16.5 rebounds over the two games, Gonzalez’s relentless energy and consistency continue to anchor Rio Grande’s success this season.
Valley’s Duo Stands Out in Loss to Roswell
Seniors Carter Monroe and Angelito Villa combined for 36 points in Valley’s loss to Roswell. Monroe’s 21 points and Villa’s 15 kept the Vikings competitive throughout.
Estancia’s Rubio Dominates
Senior Justin Rubio had a monster week for Estancia, scoring 26 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in a win over Laguna-Acoma. Rubio continued his strong play with 15 points in a 66-53 win over Capitan, while sophomore Daniel Hernandez added 17 points in the victory.
Santa Rosa’s Big Three Prevail in High-Scoring Affair
Santa Rosa earned an 84-77 win over Fort Sumner behind a dynamic trio. Daryn Pacheco scored 24 points, while Josh Cordova added 22 and Daniel Zamora chipped in 21, showcasing the Lions’ offensive firepower.
Robertson Gets Huge Boost from Jesse James Gonzales
Returning from football, Jesse James Gonzales wasted no time making an impact, scoring 27 points in Robertson’s 70-57 win over Valencia. Freshman George Smith added 19 points, giving the Cardinals a strong 1-2 punch.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
La Cueva Bears’ Efforts Fall Short
The La Cueva Bears (2-1) suffered a close loss to Los Lunas on Tuesday night despite strong performances from their key players. Junior Jordyn Dyer recorded a well-rounded stat line with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, while senior Ava Ghoreishi contributed 10 points to keep the Bears in the game.
Highland Hornets Come Close Against Cibola
In a narrow 46-42 loss to Cibola, the Highland Hornets were led by junior Rebecca Neal, who posted a double-double with 9 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Senior Breanna Payton matched Neal’s 9 points, while senior Ava Cordova added 8 points in a valiant effort.
West Las Vegas’ Alexis Pacheco Dominates
Senior Alexis Pacheco delivered a stunning 32-point performance to lead West Las Vegas to a thrilling 49-47 win over Española Valley. Pacheco’s scoring outburst proved crucial in securing the victory in one of the week’s most exciting finishes.
Tucumcari’s Benavidez Duo Powers Rattlers
Tucumcari secured a hard-fought 53-49 victory over Texico behind the stellar play of senior Caylee Benavidez and sophomore Cambree Benavidez. Caylee led the way with 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Cambree added 13 points. Junior Kyla Lopez chipped in with 12 points, rounding out the Rattlers’ strong offensive effort.
Robertson Cardinals Impress on the Road
The Robertson Cardinals secured a 53-45 road win over Hope Christian on Tuesday night. Senior Natalia Martinez spearheaded the effort with 20 points, while freshman Arianna Martinez added 13 points. Senior Alexya King-Greenwalt contributed with 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal to round out the victory.
Dexter’s Youth Steps Up
Despite a tough loss to Mescalero Apache, the Dexter Demons saw strong performances from their younger players. Freshman Kaylonie Nevarez led the way with 12 points, while Jayda Flores added 11 points. Eighth-grader Melody Duran delivered a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds, showing promise for the program’s future.
Jadyn Montoya Highlights Stellar Week
Valencia junior Jadyn Montoya showcased her versatility last week, averaging 20 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2 blocks per game in matchups against Los Alamos, Miyamura, and Deming. Against Los Alamos, she delivered a standout performance with 17 points, 8 steals, and 5 rebounds, while teammate Jaiden Montgomery added 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.
Goddard Rockets Show Balance
The Goddard Rockets saw multiple players step up in Week 3, led by junior Natalie Hardwick, who posted a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks in a win over Bernalillo. Against Laguna, Hardwick was dominant defensively with 15 rebounds and 4 blocks.
Junior Aubrie Bolaños lit up the scoreboard, scoring 21 points and recording 7 steals against Bernalillo, and adding 17 points and 4 steals against Laguna. Freshman Jazmin De Leon also shined, scoring 21 points with 4 steals against Laguna and following up with 14 points and 7 steals in the Bernalillo game.
