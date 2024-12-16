NMPreps Week 3 New Mexico High School Basketball Top Players

Week 3 of New Mexico high school basketball delivered exciting games and standout performances as teams continued to solidify their early-season identities. From thrilling individual efforts to team-wide contributions, here’s a comprehensive look at the week’s highlights.

Oak Grove Academy Stays Hot

Oak Grove Academy continues to impress as one of Albuquerque's emerging 2A programs, going 3-0 in Week 3 with dominant victories over Coronado, East Mountain, and To'hajiilee. Senior Brody Prochnow led the way in all three matchups, dropping 22 points in a 63-19 win over Coronado and following it up with 16 points in a hard-fought victory over East Mountain.

Against To’hajiilee, Oak Grove showcased its balanced attack, with Ivan Moore pouring in 22 points and Isaac Rush adding 15. Prochnow chipped in another 15 points to cap a stellar week for the team.

Josiah Wilson Shines for Bosque in Big Win

In Bosque’s 73-43 win over Cobre, sophomore Josiah Wilson delivered a jaw-dropping performance, tallying 29 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 6 steals. Fellow sophomore Luka Kalishman provided strong support with 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists as Bosque dominated from start to finish.

Volcano Vista Edges Sandia in a Thriller

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the week, Volcano Vista outlasted Sandia in a game filled with top-tier talent. Volcano’s Kenyon Aguino exploded for 29 points, including 22 in a scorching second half. David Lunn chipped in 13 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Sandia countered with its young stars, as freshman Isaiah Brown tallied 18 points and 6 assists, and fellow freshman Gad Harris added 15 points and 5 assists. Junior Mason Howell anchored the defense with 5 blocks and 6 rebounds while altering numerous shots in the paint.

Valencia Rides Balanced Attack in Win Over Artesia

Valencia edged Artesia 50-46 behind contributions from across the roster. Carin Bustillos scored 11 points and pulled down 4 rebounds, while Jairius Russ added 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block to help the Jaguars secure the win.

Lovington’s Future Shines in Loss to Clovis

Despite falling to Clovis, Lovington showcased its bright future behind standout performances from Elijah Rivero (2026) and Donnivan Gomez (2027), who scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Chase Walton Carries Raton

Junior Chase Walton delivered a dominant 20-point performance in Raton’s matchup with Clayton, showing why he’s one of the top players in the region.

Del Norte’s Senior Leadership Leads to Victory

The Del Norte Knights leaned on their seniors to secure a win over Menaul. Cain Bren led the way with 17 points, while Gavin Gomez (2025) chipped in 11 points in a solid team effort.

Highland’s Trio Shines Despite Loss to Santa Fe

In a 77-64 loss to Santa Fe, Highland was led by Juan Limas (2026) with 19 points, and juniors Owen Cheng and Sebastian Hernandez added 14 points each.

Rio Grande Battles Tough

Rio Grande came up short in a 40-35 loss to Centennial but received strong efforts from Eliseo Velasquez (2025) and Mateo Gonzalez (2025), who scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Rio Grande’s Mateo Gonzalez delivered back-to-back standout performances in wins over Goddard (48-41) and Belen (44-38), showcasing his dominance on both ends of the floor. Against Goddard, Gonzalez poured in a game-high 24 points on 12-of-19 shooting (63%) while adding 13 rebounds (6 offensive), 2 steals, and 2 blocks to secure the victory. He followed that with a gritty effort against Belen, scoring 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting (56%), going 5-of-8 from the free-throw line, and grabbing an astounding 20 rebounds, including 13 offensive boards, while also contributing 3 assists and a block. Averaging 19.5 points and 16.5 rebounds over the two games, Gonzalez’s relentless energy and consistency continue to anchor Rio Grande’s success this season.

Valley’s Duo Stands Out in Loss to Roswell

Seniors Carter Monroe and Angelito Villa combined for 36 points in Valley’s loss to Roswell. Monroe’s 21 points and Villa’s 15 kept the Vikings competitive throughout.

Estancia’s Rubio Dominates

Senior Justin Rubio had a monster week for Estancia, scoring 26 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in a win over Laguna-Acoma. Rubio continued his strong play with 15 points in a 66-53 win over Capitan, while sophomore Daniel Hernandez added 17 points in the victory.

Santa Rosa’s Big Three Prevail in High-Scoring Affair

Santa Rosa earned an 84-77 win over Fort Sumner behind a dynamic trio. Daryn Pacheco scored 24 points, while Josh Cordova added 22 and Daniel Zamora chipped in 21, showcasing the Lions’ offensive firepower.

Robertson Gets Huge Boost from Jesse James Gonzales

Returning from football, Jesse James Gonzales wasted no time making an impact, scoring 27 points in Robertson’s 70-57 win over Valencia. Freshman George Smith added 19 points, giving the Cardinals a strong 1-2 punch.