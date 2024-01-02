As the New Mexico high school boys' basketball season charges ahead into Week 6, the landscape continues to shift, revealing the true contenders for state supremacy. This week's rankings showcase remarkable performances and strategic moves that have left an indelible mark on the state's basketball narrative.

Top Five Teams: January 2nd - January 6th

1. Farmington Scorpions (12-0)

The Farmington Scorpions soared to the top of the rankings after a stellar week that culminated in a triumphant 3-0 run at the Hobbs Holiday Tournament. Their decisive victory over Cleveland (61-58) in the championship not only secured the tournament title but also marked their unbeaten streak at an impressive 12-0 for the season.

2. Cleveland Storm (9-2)

Cleveland Storm emerges as a force to be reckoned with, seizing the spotlight with a remarkable upset over the two-time defending 5A state champion, Volcano Vista (64-60). With a vengeance, they avenged an earlier loss to the Hawks, showcasing their resilience. The Storm stands tall at 9-2 overall, making them a significant contender in the state's basketball landscape.

3. Volcano Vista (11-1)

Despite a slight dip in the rankings, Volcano Vista maintains a strong presence after a competitive showing at the Hobbs Holiday Tournament. With a 2-1 record, including victories over Hirschi, Texas, and Hobbs, the Hawks' overall season record stands at an impressive 11-1, keeping them firmly in the title conversation.

4. Organ Mountain (9-1)

Organ Mountain asserted its dominance by clinching the Las Cruces Hoopla Tournament with an unblemished 3-0 record. Standing at 9-1, the Knights' consistent performance showcases their mettle as they secure their spot among the top teams in the state.

5. Santa Fe (8-1)

Santa Fe closes out the top five with an outstanding performance at the Rio Rancho Tournament, where they claimed the championship with a flawless 3-0 record. With an overall record of 8-1, the Demons are making waves and are undoubtedly a team to watch as the season unfolds.

Rankings Overview:

Updates: Our rankings remain in constant flux, tracking every win and loss throughout the season.Comprehensive Insights: For a detailed look at each team's journey, wins, and losses, continue reading to stay abreast of the evolving landscape of New Mexico high school boys' basketball.

Continue Here to the Rankings: Class 5A Rankings #1 - #29