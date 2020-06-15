NMPreps - NMPreps100: Top Basketball Players in New Mexico. Class of 2022

NMPreps.com's list of the top New Mexico high school basketball players for the 2020/2021 season. #nmpreps #nmpreps100

Jeremiah Ortiz, 2022 (Cibola High School): Played a huge role for the Cougars last season as a sophomore. Averaged 6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. You will only see his numbers improve this coming season.

Noah Reese, 2022 (Goddard High School): Reese had solid production last season for the Rockets. He averaged 14 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals per game.

CONTINUE TO THE LIST