Today, we shine the spotlight on players ranked #4 through #10, showcasing the rising stars who are set to make a significant impact this season.

As the 2024 New Mexico high school football season approaches, NMPreps.com proudly presents the NMPreps100, our annual player rankings that have been a staple since 2006. Recognized as the leading source for New Mexico high school football coverage, NMPreps continues its tradition of highlighting the state's top talent. As part of the Rivals family, the premier destination for football recruiting news, player rankings, and national camp series, NMPreps remains committed to showcasing the best athletes in New Mexico.

#4 Moses Sparks Jr. (2026), Cleveland HS (Rio Rancho)

Only a junior when the 2024 season kicks off, Moses Sparks Jr. already holds a few recruiting offers from UTEP, Texas Tech, and Air Force. Sparks Jr. is a Power 5 talent and the next big name in New Mexico high school football. The 6-foot-5, 275 lbs OL continues to develop into a fine player and could be one we see at a Rivals Camp Series.

#5 Tristan Davis (2025), Hobbs HS (Hobbs)

A new name on the scene for most folks, Tristan Davis is a 6-foot-1 LB from Hobbs who finished with a whopping 137 total tackles, 17 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 7 hurries, and 3 forced fumbles. He will be the staple for the Eagles' defense this season. With quick lateral movement and strength, Davis is a speed-and-space linebacker who can track down ball carriers and spy quarterbacks.

#6 Psalmon Kegler (2025), Cleveland HS (Rio Rancho)

Psalmon Kegler, a high motor player at DE/DT for Cleveland High School, is next-level ready. He finished last season with 54 total tackles and 11.5 sacks, proving to be a force on the defensive line.

#7 Gunnar Guardiola (2026), Las Cruces HS (Las Cruces)

The second quarterback on the player rankings, Gunnar Guardiola from Las Cruces High School, had a breakout season last year, guiding the Bulldawgs back to being top contenders for the state championship. Guardiola finished with over 2,700 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, already garnering college offers and attention on the recruiting circuit.

#8 Ryan Hunt (2027), St. Michael's (Santa Fe)

Ryan Hunt is the next top-level talent for the premier football program in Santa Fe. Hunt broke the school record for sacks in a season as a freshman last season, guiding the Horsemen to a state championship. At 6-foot-4, with Division-1 athlete parents, Hunt has the physical tools and potential to become a top-ranked player with Power 5 attributes.

#9 Cheeto Lumbrera III (2025), La Cueva (Albuquerque)

Cheeto Lumbrera III is a quick-footed running back with stop-start ability and speed to finish runs. Playing for the defending 6A state champions, Lumbrera shone brightly among a talented core of players, earning his keep with nearly 1,000 rushing yards last season.

#10 Amiri Mumba (2025), Highland (Albuquerque)

Amiri Mumba could become one of the highest-ranked Highland football players in quite some time, having finished last season with 1,847 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

Please stay with NMPreps.com as we continue to release the top 100 players for the 2024 season. NMPreps and Rivals are national brands highlighting the top recruits in the country. Coaches and players can send stats to NMPreps/Rivals New Mexico publisher Joshua Grine at grinejosh@yahoo.com or (505) 414-4313.