NMPreps - NMPreps250: Carlsbad OT (2022) Ramon Loya On The Radar

NMPreps250: Carlsbad OT (2022) Ramon Loya On The Radar
NMPreps.com's list of the top 250 New Mexico high school football players for the 2021 season. #nmpreps
RAMON LOYA
|CARLSBAD HIGH SCHOOL
|
6-foo-t-4 | 280
|
Year: 2022
|
The next big offensive lineman star for the Carlsbad Cavemen. The last one went on to Oklahoma State. If we are blessed with a season the offers should start to flow quick for the 6-foot-4 with the strength to clear open holes, showed athle...continue here.
NMPreps250: View the Entire List Here
Submit your form now: Click Here