NMPreps - NMPreps250: Carlsbad OT (2022) Ramon Loya On The Radar

RAMON LOYA
CARLSBAD HIGH SCHOOL

6-foo-t-4 | 280

Year: 2022

The next big offensive lineman star for the Carlsbad Cavemen. The last one went on to Oklahoma State. If we are blessed with a season the offers should start to flow quick for the 6-foot-4 with the strength to clear open holes, showed athle...continue here.


