NMPreps.com's list of the Top 250 New Mexico High School Football players for the 2021 season. #nmpreps #nmpreps250

Carson Randall

School: Piedra Vista High School

Position: Center

Class: 2021

Notes/Highlights: Continue Reading Here.

Also Named Today: Dominic Esparza, St. Pius X

Rest of the 250 List

Top 75 Seniors

Top 40 Juniors