BRANDON FURBEE

School: Grants High School

Pos: QBYear: 2022

Skinny: Furbee, has the size (6-3) and the arm to have one of the biggest breakout years. That is also coming off a season throwing for 1,600-yards and 20-touchdowns. Already in the top-10 QB rankings for NM he could only climb by the end of 2020.

