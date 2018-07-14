Over/Under: Chaparral Lobos
NMPreps.com with the first look at each schedule for the 2018 New Mexico High School football season.
Over/Under Series 2018
Alamogordo Tigers (7/9)
Artesia Bulldogs (6/1)
Belen Eagles (7/12)
Carlsbad Cavemen (6/4)
Centennial Hawks (6/11)
Clovis Wildcats (6/13)
Gadsden Panthers (6/15)
Hobbs Eagles (6/19)
Las Cruces Bulldawgs (6/23)
Mayfield Trojans (6/25)
Onate Knights (7/2)
2018 Predictions for Chaparral
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news