Performance Ranch & NMPreps Combine 2019
One of the biggest combine events in New Mexico is making its return after a two-year break.
NMPreps.com and Performance Ranch are bringing what promises to be one of the best events in New Mexico. Performance Ranch a nationally known training facility located in Albuquerque. With Performance Ranch we bring in a wealth of knowledge and national recognized personnel that will not only chart athletes but educate our athletes in the process.
Athletes will be invited from across the state, NMPreps200 players, and the entire southwest.
Combine Structure
Football Combine for the top high school athletes in New Mexico and the surrounding region. NMPreps and the Performance Ranch have teamed up to bring you a top notch football combine with Laser Timed events as well as digital Vertical Jump analysis. The Performance Ranch coaches have over 30 years of experience testing athletes and helping them perform at their best. The owner Lawrence Herrera was once a Nike SPARQ trainer that helped run Nike SPARQ Combines in the past. The Performance Ranch has brought another level to testing and will make sure your scores are accurate.
Testing & Evaluation Areas
Laser Timed 40 yd Dash with 10 yd split taken
Laser Timed 5-10-5
Digital Vertical jump
Broad jump
Bench Press (185 lbs)
Height
Weight
The second half of the combine will be position drills and a 1-on-1 showcase
Dates
NMPreps Combine with Estevan Lucero
July 27th, 2019 | 8:00am - 12:00pm
Pre-Combine Training with Estevan Lucero
July 26th, 2019 | 7:00pm-8:30pm
4-Week Combine Performance Camp with Estevan Lucero
July 1st - July 24th, 2019 | 5:00pm-8:00pm