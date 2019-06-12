One of the biggest combine events in New Mexico is making its return after a two-year break.

NMPreps.com and Performance Ranch are bringing what promises to be one of the best events in New Mexico. Performance Ranch a nationally known training facility located in Albuquerque. With Performance Ranch we bring in a wealth of knowledge and national recognized personnel that will not only chart athletes but educate our athletes in the process.

Athletes will be invited from across the state, NMPreps200 players, and the entire southwest.