PIT Stop: Melrose Sitting at No. 1
NMPreps.com's Chantz Atcitty releases his week 14 1A bracket watch in New Mexico High School Basketball.
#1 MELROSE
District Finish: T-1st
Head-to-Head (H2H): 3-1 vs. Logan
Wins vs. DCs: Two (2) - Cliff and Cimarron
Overall Record: 20-6 for 76.92%
Maxpreps Rank: 2
Coaches' Poll: 1
Note: It was almost Logan but the H2H is 3-1 in favor of Melrose. Now if they use critera, then Logan has the advantage. But I'm fairly certain they'll use the H2H record and seed Melrose as the #1 seed.