PIT Stop: Melrose Sitting at No. 1

Chantz Atcitty
NMPreps Hoops

NMPreps.com's Chantz Atcitty releases his week 14 1A bracket watch in New Mexico High School Basketball.

#1 MELROSE 

District Finish: T-1st

Head-to-Head (H2H): 3-1 vs. Logan

Wins vs. DCs: Two (2) - Cliff and Cimarron

Overall Record: 20-6 for 76.92%

Maxpreps Rank: 2

Coaches' Poll: 1

Note: It was almost Logan but the H2H is 3-1 in favor of Melrose. Now if they use critera, then Logan has the advantage. But I'm fairly certain they'll use the H2H record and seed Melrose as the #1 seed.

