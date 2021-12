NMPreps list of the top players in New Mexico. We will continue to update the list and ranking throughout the season. Next ranking will come before January 1st, 2022. Post nominations or email to grinejosh@yahoo.com/505-414-4313

25 of the Best Necomers

1. Bella Hines - 2025 - Eldorado HS (Albuquerque, NM)

2. Taejhuan Hill - 2024 - Volcano Vista HS (Albuquerque, NM)

3. Evann Segura - 2023 - Moriarty HS (Moriarty, NM)

