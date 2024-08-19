Preseason Preview: Mayfield Trojans Ready for 2024
NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps
The Mayfield Trojans are back and ready to tackle the 2024 season with renewed determination. After a challenging 2023, head coach Gary Bradley's squad returns with a solid core of players eager to make their mark in District 2-5A. Can the Trojans rise to the challenge and surpass expectations this year? Here's what to watch for as Mayfield kicks off another exciting season of high school football.
READ HERE FOR FREE
60% off the first year of an annual subscription CODE: KICKOFF2024
You can get in the discussion now and throughout the entire year for 60% off our regular subscription price using code KICKOFF2024 by clicking here: SIGN-UP HERE