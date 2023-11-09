The stage is set for an electrifying clash as the #1 Melrose Buffaloes face off against the #7 Clayton Yellowjackets in the 8-Man New Mexico High School Football State Championship. This highly anticipated showdown is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 11th, at 1 pm in Melrose, New Mexico. #nmpreps

(1) MELROSE BUFFALOES vs (7) CLAYTON YELLOWJACKETS

Records: Melrose: 11-1 overall Clayton: 7-5 overall

Path to the Championship Game:

Melrose Buffaloes demonstrated their dominance in the playoffs, cruising past the 8-seed Tatum with a commanding 56-6 victory in the quarterfinals. They followed up with an equally impressive 50-14 win over the fifth seed Fort Sumner/House Foxes in the semifinals. Clayton Yellowjackets, the 7-seed, embarked on a Cinderella journey, upsetting the 2-seed Legacy Academy Silverbacks and securing a surprising victory over the 3-seed Mesilla Valley Christian SonBlazers to earn their spot in the championship game.

Why the Buffaloes:

In the annals of New Mexico high school football, the Melrose Buffaloes have etched a storied legacy with 13 title game appearances and 9 state championships in the past 20-years. After a runner-up finish in 2021, the Buffaloes, under the guidance of second-year head coach Drew Hatley, return to the championship stage. The Buffaloes won it all in 2019. Hatley eyes his first championship with a talented squad boasting a stellar 11-1 record. The Buffaloes have been a force to be reckoned with, particularly against New Mexico teams, outscoring opponents 542 to 26. Their defense has been a juggernaut, securing six shutouts, including a dominant 54-0 victory over championship game opponent Clayton. The Buffaloes' roster is fortified with talent, featuring standouts like linebacker Dathan Yeary (2024), running back Jaxon Odom (2026), and versatile athlete Michael Cardonita (2024). With a solid supporting cast including Gray Backer (2024), Carson Jones (2026), and Brayden Eldridge (2025), Melrose is a force to be reckoned with.

Why the Yellowjackets:

Clayton Yellowjackets enter the championship game as the underdog, but they've defied expectations throughout the playoffs, stunning higher-seeded opponents and earning their place in the title bout. The Yellowjackets faithful now walks with pride, claiming they are being overlooked. Quarterback Jonoven Hidalgo led the charge last week, displaying poise in the pocket, passing for touchdowns, rushing for another, and orchestrating the offense effectively. Omar Valdez, Isaac Quintana, and Adrian Quintana have stepped up, making crucial contributions with big runs, catches, and runs after the catch. Despite previous lopsided losses to Melrose during the regular season, the Yellowjackets are determined to rewrite the narrative and pull off a monumental upset. Can they slay the giant that is Melrose?

Prediction:

Melrose 56, Clayton 16. While Clayton has surprised observers in back-to-back weeks, outperforming predictions, the task ahead may prove too daunting. Facing the powerhouse that is Melrose, a team with a deep, talented, and experienced roster, presents a significant challenge. The Buffaloes, playing on their home turf, are poised to claim another championship, and this team is built to do it in a commanding and decisive manner. The Yellowjackets' Cinderella story might be remarkable, but Melrose appears destined for glory in this championship showdown. (Favorite: Melrose -39.5. Over/Under: 85 points scored) Continue: Vote for who wins the state championship in 8-man football

Related