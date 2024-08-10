PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SVFI1SkRROFJYJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Preview: Gadsden Playoff Push in Sight Despite Tough District Challenges

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine

NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

2023 Season Review

​Record: 7-4 overall, 2-1 district

2023 Playoffs: 5A State First Round

Streak into 2024: 2-game losing streak

No. 29 Gadsden Panthers

As the Gadsden Panthers gear up for the 2024 season, there’s a cautious optimism in the air. Under the guidance of head coach Dino Facio Jr., the Panthers have transformed from a team often overlooked in preseason rankings to a program that now garners respect, making consecutive appearances in the state playoffs. But with success comes heightened expectations, and 2024 presents a new set of challenges and opportunities for Gadsden.

Read the Full Preview Here

