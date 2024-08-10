NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

As the Gadsden Panthers gear up for the 2024 season, there’s a cautious optimism in the air. Under the guidance of head coach Dino Facio Jr., the Panthers have transformed from a team often overlooked in preseason rankings to a program that now garners respect, making consecutive appearances in the state playoffs. But with success comes heightened expectations, and 2024 presents a new set of challenges and opportunities for Gadsden.

Read the Full Preview Here