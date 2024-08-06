NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

The Los Alamos Hilltoppers are coming off one of their best seasons in 16 years, matching their 2007 record of nine wins. Typically floating around four to five wins a year, the Hilltoppers achieved program highs with a 9-3 overall record, a playoff win, and an appearance in the 5A quarterfinals.

The season began with a five-game win streak, defeating Española Valley (35-0) on opening night, followed by wins over Taos (40-0), Capital (23-20), St. Michael's (28-7), and Pojoaque Valley (45-7). Their first setback came with a loss to Albuquerque Academy (14-6), but they quickly rebounded to beat Bernalillo (26-19), finishing their non-district games with a 6-1 overall record.

In district play, they opened with a 48-9 win over Albuquerque-Manzano, then suffered a close loss to Albuquerque-Valley (26-23) before ending with a 52-0 win over Albuquerque-Del Norte, finishing the regular season 8-2 overall and 2-1 in the district. The Hilltoppers earned a 7-seed in the playoffs, defeating 10-seed Albuquerque-Highland 55-13 in the first round. They then faced the 2-seed and eventual state champion Artesia, falling 57-14 in the 5A quarterfinals, ending the season with a 9-3 overall record.