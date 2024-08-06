Preview: Los Alamos Aims for Another Strong Season Despite Key Losses
2023 Recap
Record: 9-3 overall, 2-1 district
2023 Playoffs: 5A State Quarterfinals
Points Scored: 395
Points Given Up: 172
Streak into 2024: 1-game losing streak
2024 Classification: District 1-5A
2023 Season Recap: Hilltoppers Reach New Heights
The Los Alamos Hilltoppers are coming off one of their best seasons in 16 years, matching their 2007 record of nine wins. Typically floating around four to five wins a year, the Hilltoppers achieved program highs with a 9-3 overall record, a playoff win, and an appearance in the 5A quarterfinals.
The season began with a five-game win streak, defeating Española Valley (35-0) on opening night, followed by wins over Taos (40-0), Capital (23-20), St. Michael's (28-7), and Pojoaque Valley (45-7). Their first setback came with a loss to Albuquerque Academy (14-6), but they quickly rebounded to beat Bernalillo (26-19), finishing their non-district games with a 6-1 overall record.
In district play, they opened with a 48-9 win over Albuquerque-Manzano, then suffered a close loss to Albuquerque-Valley (26-23) before ending with a 52-0 win over Albuquerque-Del Norte, finishing the regular season 8-2 overall and 2-1 in the district. The Hilltoppers earned a 7-seed in the playoffs, defeating 10-seed Albuquerque-Highland 55-13 in the first round. They then faced the 2-seed and eventual state champion Artesia, falling 57-14 in the 5A quarterfinals, ending the season with a 9-3 overall record.
2024 Outlook: Offensive & Defensive Players to Watch
Realistic Expectations & Predictions
---
