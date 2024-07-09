NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

2023 Season Review

Advertisement

Record: 3-7 overall, 0-3 district Class: 5A (District 1) Playoffs: Missed Points Scored: 178 Points Given Up: 293 Streak into 2024: 5-game losing streak

Pojoaque 2023 Recap: A Step Forward

The Pojoaque Elks football program took a step forward last season under first-year head coach Zeke Villegas. The Elks, who went 0-9 overall in 2022 before Villegas' arrival, achieved three wins in his first season. The Elks quickly ended their nine-game losing streak in week one with a 48-6 win over Navajo Prep. They fell in week two to Bloomfield 50-0 before defeating Santa Fe Indian 50-0 in week three.

The Elks lost to Los Alamos 45-7 in week four, followed by a 50-0 win over Cloudcroft. However, they dropped their final two non-district games to Robertson 45-0 and Highland 28-6, starting a five-game skid to end the season. They dropped all three district games to Moriarty 34-6, Taos 35-6, and Española Valley 50-0. The Elks ended the season 3-7 overall and 0-3 in the district, missing the playoffs.

2024 Season Outlook - 30 Days for Free on NMPreps!