NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football.

What could have been. The Raton Tigers were in full control of their quarterfinal game last fall before succumbing in the final minutes, falling to eventual 3A state champion St. Michael's, 21-14.

The Tigers opened the season with two losses: 2A-Eunice (40-29), the eventual 2A state runner-up, followed by an 18-7 loss to Guymon, Oklahoma. They then went on a three-game win streak, defeating Trinidad, Colorado (41-8), Tucumcari (41-0), and Escalante (33-8). After a narrow overtime loss on the road to Socorro (27-21 OT), the Tigers defeated Santa Fe Indian (40-7) to open district 2-3A play.

The Tigers then faced the 2-3A gauntlet, dropping games to West Las Vegas (33-21), Robertson (37-14), and St. Michael's (27-24). They finished the regular season 4-6 overall and earned a 9-seed in the 3A state playoffs. In the first round, they defeated the Thoreau Hawks (35-8) before traveling to Santa Fe to take on the St. Michael's Horsemen in the quarterfinals, ultimately falling in the final minutes after leading the entirety of the game. The Tigers finished the season 5-7 overall.