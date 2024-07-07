Preview: Rio Grande Ready to Soar in 5A Under Coach Smalls' Leadership
NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps
2023 Season Review
Record: 2-8 overall, -- district (6A Independent)
Class: 5A (District 1)
Playoffs: N/A
Points Scored: 96
Points Given Up: 414
Streak into 2024: 2-game losing streak
2023 Season Recap
Rio Grande High School has faced significant challenges over the past decade due to poor decisions in hiring or firing and a lack of support within the athletic department. However, one positive development was the hiring of head coach Christopher Smalls last fall. Despite starting the season with a 0-5 record, the Ravens showed signs of improvement and potential for growth under his leadership.
The season began with tough losses to Albuquerque Academy (50-0), Atrisco Heritage (50-2), Taos (51-0), Kirtland Central (57-6), and Del Norte (21-12). However, the Ravens and Coach Smalls earned their first victory with a 54-8 win over Navajo Prep. The team faced another setback with a 52-0 loss to Valencia but managed to secure a 22-13 win over Shiprock. The season concluded with defeats against West Mesa (57-0) and Valley (55-0), resulting in a 2-8 overall record. Despite these struggles, the Ravens have established a foundation and seem to be moving in the right direction under Coach Smalls' guidance but the journey will be significantly long.
2024 Season Outlook
Offensive & Defensive Players to Watch
Following the departure of standout quarterback Joaquin Tafoya, who graduated in the spring, the Rio Grande Ravens face a transition year under center. The team's 2023 roster showcased a roster filled with youth and inexperience, setting the stage for emerging talents to take on pivotal roles this season. Keep an eye on the quarterback battle between Angel Montolongo (11th grade) and Ethan Krantz (10th grade) as they vie for the starting position, crucial for Coach Smalls' run-first offensive strategy.
On defense, seniors Sumo Peralta (Safety), Isaac Toledo (Safety), and Diego Quintana (MLB) will anchor the Ravens' defense, providing leadership and experience in critical positions. The performance of the offensive line will be pivotal to the team's success, as Coach Smalls emphasizes their role in executing their game plan effectively.