NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

Rio Grande High School has faced significant challenges over the past decade due to poor decisions in hiring or firing and a lack of support within the athletic department. However, one positive development was the hiring of head coach Christopher Smalls last fall. Despite starting the season with a 0-5 record, the Ravens showed signs of improvement and potential for growth under his leadership.

The season began with tough losses to Albuquerque Academy (50-0), Atrisco Heritage (50-2), Taos (51-0), Kirtland Central (57-6), and Del Norte (21-12). However, the Ravens and Coach Smalls earned their first victory with a 54-8 win over Navajo Prep. The team faced another setback with a 52-0 loss to Valencia but managed to secure a 22-13 win over Shiprock. The season concluded with defeats against West Mesa (57-0) and Valley (55-0), resulting in a 2-8 overall record. Despite these struggles, the Ravens have established a foundation and seem to be moving in the right direction under Coach Smalls' guidance but the journey will be significantly long.