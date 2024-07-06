NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

Record: 10-2 overall, 3-0 district

Class: 2A (District 2)

Playoffs: 2A Semifinals (Lost, Texico 29-21)

Points Scored: 555Points Given Up: 185

Streak into 2024: 1-game losing streak

Recap: The Santa Rosa Lions started the season with a strong showing against 6A-Cleveland (JV), defeating the Storm on the road 68-35. After a narrow loss to Texico (28-26) in week two, the Lions bounced back with victories over 3A-Robertson (27-24), Tularosa (34-28), and Tucumcari (40-0). They completed their non-district schedule with dominant wins over Hagerman (54-0) and Estancia (56-14).

The Lions cruised through their district, defeating McCurdy (62-12), Laguna-Acoma (55-0), and Escalante (55-0). Earning a 3-seed in the playoffs, they triumphed over 6-seed Loving (57-15) in the opening round of the 2023 2A state playoffs. However, the Lions' season ended with a second loss to Texico, 29-21, in the semifinals. Santa Rosa finished the 2023 season with a 10-2 overall record and as district champions, going 3-0 in district play.