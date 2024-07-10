Preview: Santa Teresa Aims for a Comeback in 2024 With Key Players
JOIN NMPREPS TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! NON-STOP NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COVERAGE
NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps
2023 Season Review
Record: 1-9 overall, 1-2 district
2024 Classification: 5A (District 2)
Playoffs: Missed
Points Scored: 212
Points Given Up: 274
Streak into 2024: 1-game win streak
The Desert Warriors were coming off a 4-7 overall season and a playoff berth in 2022, but 2023 was a rebuilding year, ending with a 1-9 overall record and 1-2 in District 3-4A. Their only win came against Chaparral, 22-16, on the final night of the season after starting 0-9. They suffered losses to Goddard (49-0), Lovington (58-7), 3A's Cobre (34-12), 4A's Valencia (51-13), Mountain View, TX (33-0), Artesia (53-0), Mayfield (53-0), Deming (24-0), and Gadsden (28-7).