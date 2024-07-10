Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Preview: Santa Teresa Aims for a Comeback in 2024 With Key Players

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

JOIN NMPREPS TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! NON-STOP NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Click the Picture
Click the Picture
Advertisement

NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

2023 Season Review​

Record: 1-9 overall, 1-2 district

2024 Classification: 5A (District 2)

Playoffs: Missed

Points Scored: 212

Points Given Up: 274

Streak into 2024: 1-game win streak

The Desert Warriors were coming off a 4-7 overall season and a playoff berth in 2022, but 2023 was a rebuilding year, ending with a 1-9 overall record and 1-2 in District 3-4A. Their only win came against Chaparral, 22-16, on the final night of the season after starting 0-9. They suffered losses to Goddard (49-0), Lovington (58-7), 3A's Cobre (34-12), 4A's Valencia (51-13), Mountain View, TX (33-0), Artesia (53-0), Mayfield (53-0), Deming (24-0), and Gadsden (28-7).

2024 Season Outlook

Players to Watch in 2024 for Santa Teresa

Realistic Expectations

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement