NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

2023 Season Review​

Record: 1-9 overall, 1-2 district

2024 Classification: 5A (District 2)

Playoffs: Missed

Points Scored: 212

Points Given Up: 274

Streak into 2024: 1-game win streak

The Desert Warriors were coming off a 4-7 overall season and a playoff berth in 2022, but 2023 was a rebuilding year, ending with a 1-9 overall record and 1-2 in District 3-4A. Their only win came against Chaparral, 22-16, on the final night of the season after starting 0-9. They suffered losses to Goddard (49-0), Lovington (58-7), 3A's Cobre (34-12), 4A's Valencia (51-13), Mountain View, TX (33-0), Artesia (53-0), Mayfield (53-0), Deming (24-0), and Gadsden (28-7).