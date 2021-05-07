 NMPreps - Recap: Cleveland escapes Atrisco, 58-54
Recap: Cleveland escapes Atrisco, 58-54

Devin Marquez
NMPreps Hoops Contributor

(1) Cleveland 58, (4) Atrisco Heritage 54

By Devin Marquez

RIO RANCHO, NM - The #1 Cleveland Storm used a strong fourth quarter to escape past #4 Atrisco Heritage 58-54 Thursday night in the semifinals of the 5A New Mexico state tournament. The Jaguars of Atrisco Heritage came out with an upset on their mind, despite being without one of their best players, Isaiah Brooks (2021). After one-quarter of play, the Jaguars held a 13-10 lead. Javier Mendoza (2022) had 20 first-half points for the Jaguars and went 5-5 from behind the arc. In the second quarter, Cleveland finally found a rhythm on offense, and Nathan Hasberry (2021) and Evan Gonzales (2021) combined for 16 points in the first half to help Cleveland level things up and the game went into halftime tied 29-29.

The Storm came out aggressive in the second half and Hasberry (2021) got four quick points to give Cleveland a 33-29 lead. The teams went back-and-forth the rest of the quarter but a Gonzales (2021) jumper and Tre Watson (2021) block helped Cleveland go into the fourth quarter with a narrow 41-40 lead. The Storm extended their lead to five, 49-44 midway through the fourth thanks to an 8-3 run. Then Mendoza (2022) scored an open layup and Chris Parra (2023) hit a three in transition for AHA, and the game was tied at 49. The teams exchanged baskets for a few possessions until Evan Gonzales hit a dagger three from the right corner for Cleveland and gave the Storm a five-point, 56-51 lead. Parra (2023) responded with a three of his own, but then Tre Watson (2021) hit two clutch free throws for Cleveland and the Storm escaped with a victory.

Nathan Hasberry (2021) led the Storm with 14 points and Tre Watson (2021) and Evan Gonzales (2021) followed with 13 points each. Javier Mendoza led the scoring for AHA with 26 points and Chris Parra (2023) followed with 13.

#1 Cleveland moves on to face #3 Las Cruces Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. at The Pit for the 5A state championship.

